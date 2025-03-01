ET CIO Awards 2025: Recognizing Digital Architects Reshaping India’s Enterprise Technology Landscape

Mumbai, 01st March 2025: The Economic Times announces its flagship 2nd edition of the CIO Awards for Enterprise IT Excellence, spotlighting transformative leaders who are architecting India’s digital future. The ceremony witnessed around 24 winners who showcased how enterprise technology leaders leverage AI, cloud computing, and automation to create sustainable competitive advantages. The awards have attracted over 750 nominations showcasing pioneering implementations across critical domains including cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and enterprise automation. These submissions reflect the increasing strategic importance of technology leadership in driving business transformation and operational resilience.

The list of winners included organizations like Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, RIL, HUL, SBI Card, Wipro, among others.

Following an intensive evaluation at the Grand Jury Meet on February 7, 2025, the distinguished panel assessed projects based on innovation, scalability, and measurable business impact. The jury comprises visionaries who have shaped India’s digital ecosystem:

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Former Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT

Dr. R.S. Sharma, Former Chairperson, ONDC

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman & CEO, Paytm

Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Renuka Ramnath, Founder & CEO, Multiples Asset Management

Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs

Rohit Bansal, Co-Founder, Titan Capital & Snapdeal

Ananya Birla, Businessperson & Artist

“The submissions demonstrate how enterprises are leveraging emerging technologies to create measurable stakeholder value across sectors,” noted jury member Ananya Birla. “From AI-driven customer experience transformation to robust cybersecurity frameworks, these initiatives are setting new benchmarks in enterprise technology excellence.”

The awards recognize achievements across 13 strategic categories, including:

Digital Enterprise of India: Recognizing comprehensive digital transformation

Future-Proof Digital Infrastructure: Honoring scalable, resilient technology architectures

Innovative Digital Business Models: Celebrating technology-driven business innovation

Automated IT Management and Cybersecurity: Acknowledging excellence in security architecture

Business Continuity and Risk Management: Recognizing resilient technology frameworks