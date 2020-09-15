ET Medialabs, India’s leading digital marketing agency, bags prestigious mandate from Licious

15th September 2020: ET Medialabs, India’s leading digital marketing agency, has bagged Licious’ digital marketing mandate. Licious is India’s largest meat and seafood brand delivering the highest quality, safe & hygienic meat to households in 7 cities & fulfilling a million orders every month. Licious selected ET Medialabs to scale its business and efficiently acquire new users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh. To do so, it awarded ET Medialabs the mandate for paid marketing including Facebook and Google. This includes performance marketing for both Facebook and Google via search ads, YouTube ads, display ads, uac etc. In addition to performance marketing, ET Medialabs will provide daily marketing reports about different channels.

The strategies and approaches ET Medialabs use include creating a scalable campaign structure and complementing it with Google’s advanced ML algorithms. These techniques have helped ET Medialabs scale channels like Google four-folds after just three months of engagement. Also, ET Medialabs identifies which channels lead to the acquisition of new users and optimises them using in house data engineering tools. ET Medialabs also creates digital marketing strategies based on specific hubs. Such an approach helps optimally reach consumers in areas that are in various stages of lockdown & unlock. Stock availability is an important factor which ET Medialabs consider while serving ads to provide the best user experience.

Speaking about bagging the mandate from Licious Mr. Amitek Sinha, COO, ET Medialabs said “We’re excited about the partnership with Licious. Licious is a premium brand that sells meats & seafood of the finest quality. Every meat a customer buys from Licious is guaranteed to be flawless, succulent, and flavourful. At ET Medialabs, we are helping Licious bring their premium products to dining tables across the country. With our expertise, Licious’ share in the competitive meat market is growing rapidly. We’re thrilled to transform the dining experience of millions of Indians by bringing Licious’ fine products to the attention of a larger audience”.

Mr. Prathamesh Dembla, Head of Growth, Licious said “When we learned about the track record and offerings of ET Medialabs, we knew our search for a digital marketing agency had ended. Licious sells the finest meat in India; therefore, it is only befitting that we partner with a digital marketing agency that is the best in the industry. In the coming years, with the help of ET Medialabs, Licious aims at further broadening their footprints and eventually become synonymous with meat. We are thrilled about our partnership with ET Medialabs and look forward to making this work for both of us”.