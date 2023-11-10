EU-India Innocenter Joins European and Indian Startup Stakeholders, India Key for Global Expansion

Bangalore, India, 10 November 2023: EU-India Innocenter, an EU funded project under the R&I framework programme ‘Horizon 2020’, brings its 8th cohort of seven European startups with over twenty investors and innovation Hubs, to explore collaborations with potential Indian startup stakeholders. EU-India Innocenter, a global innovation hub and growth accelerator connecting the European and Indian innovation ecosystem, is hosting six high-impact startups for a week of India-immersion activities in Bangalore. The startups, Anyline, Nano-tech, Cheesecake Energy, Enline, PVRmed, and Soula AI, provide solutions across key growth sectors spanning from healthtech, clean-tech to deep technology.

The European startups got an opportunity to demonstrate their cutting-edge technologies to startup ecosystem facilitators, including venture capitalists, potential partners, and corporations from India and various European countries, on the first day of their visit at the ‘Blue Carpet Night’ networking event held on 8th November at the Bangalore International Centre.

Throughout the week, the startups and investors will deep dive into the Indian startup ecosystem. The visit includes a roundtable discussion at NASSCOM Future Forge, a field-trip to Tata Elxsi, EU-India partnership roundtable focusing on smart cities and cross-border innovation with Indian real estate leaders, a pitch session with startups and VCs (both from EU and India) organised by KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission), a visit to DERBI Foundation and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) all in Bangalore.

During the Blue Carpet night event, EU-India Innocenter announced extending its market-entry services to cater to Indian startups interested in exploring the European market. This two-way mobility between European and Indian startups shows how startups are increasingly becoming global.

Congratulating EU-India Innocenter on facilitating successful matchmaking between European and Indian startup businesses, Mr Seppo Nurmi, charge d’affaires, European Union Delegation to India said, “Startups are the pulse of any economy, accelerating innovation and sustainable development. We are glad to see that this EU funded initiative is helping unleash collaborative potential between the EU and Indian startup ecosystem, which we hope will lead to value creation for both economies and citizens.” He added, “The programme extending its market-entry support to Indian startups will further accelerate EU-India collaboration”.

Cristina Russo, Director for Global and International Cooperation in Research and Innovation in the European Commission, recognised the important role of startups in the trade nexus technology challenges. We praise the work of the EU-India Innovation Center for its thorough programme bringing such mature and diverse stakeholders to India. We also welcomed the programme’s initiative expanding support to Indian startups to explore the European market, it reflects well with the work under the recently launched Trade and Technology Council (TTC) between the EU and India.

­­­Varun Mallapragada, Programme Partner at the EU-India Innocenter, said, “We believe in our vision of supporting innovation diplomacy as a significant part of building stronger international relations. We are committed to creating opportunities, fostering collaborations, and shaping the future of tech-driven innovation.” Rodrigo Olmedo, Programme Partner at the EU-India Innocenter, added, “We are grateful to our ecosystem stakeholders, investors, innovation hubs, and various government bodies across India and Europe, who play a major role in the success of our programme. We thank them all for a wonderful evening of innovation and collaboration and for their interest in sharing our vision of cross-continental innovation exchange.”

Michel Mellis, a seasoned investor in landing and accelerating tech startups, and Innovator from EGI Group, expressed keen interest in the programme’s initiative, adding, “India’s ascent as a global innovation powerhouse presents a golden opportunity for startups eyeing international expansion. The atmosphere is ripe for dynamic global collaborations and innovation.”

The Indian ecosystem of the programme includes innovation hubs and organizations namely, Startup India, Invest India, Tata Elxsi, JLL Idea Labs, KDEM, etc., including enterprises like, Jio, Titan Company Limited, TVS Motors, Accenture, etc. Additionally, it features EU innovation ecosystem players like, Technopol, Krakow Technopark, Hitachi Ventures, Cambridge Cleantech, among others.

To date, EU-India Innocenter has a track record of facilitating eight strategic partnerships from previous cohorts, who are currently in the phase of launching pilot projects in health-tech, clean-tech, deep-tech, logistics, sectors. The programme remains committed to connecting startups, creating opportunities, and strengthening ties between India and Europe through innovation. It continues to be the bridge of innovation for exchanging ideas, expertise, and resources among startups, research institutions, investors, and businesses.