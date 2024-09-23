Eureka Forbes’ Aquaguard takes center stage at the AD Design Show 2024

National, 23rd September 2024: The AD Design Show 2024, a premier event showcasing world-class design and innovation held on September 20, 21, and 22 in Mumbai, attracted a global audience of architects, designers, and lifestyle enthusiasts. This year’s show highlighted the latest trends in luxury furniture, home décor, and smart home technologies, featuring top-tier brands committed to redefining modern living. Among the standout exhibitors was Eureka Forbes’ Aquaguard, renowned for its commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with user-friendly solutions. The brand showcased a range of water purifiers designed to seamlessly integrate into contemporary homes, offering both exceptional functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Aquaguard’s state-of-the-art kiosk captivated visitors with its innovative and stylish presentation. Attendees were invited to engage through live demonstrations and interactive displays, illustrating how Aquaguard’s purifiers not only enhance health and wellness but also complement sophisticated, design-conscious environments. The products on display were Aquaguard Blaze Insta, Slimtech RO, Slimtech UV/Inline Bar along with the Designo NXT UTC. The sleek, styligh design of the products, user-focused design of the kiosk, along with personalized consultations from experts, made it a major attraction for visitors, solidifying Aquaguard’s position as a leader in functional home technologies.

Aquaguard’s presence at the show reinforced the idea that innovative home technologies can be both stylish and accessible. By seamlessly combining design with affordability, Aquaguard is shaping the future of home living in India and beyond.