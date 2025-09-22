Euro Advances as Investors Weigh ECB Signals and Italian Credit Rating Upgrade

By Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A

The euro edged higher on Monday against the US Dollar, recovering from losses in recent sessions as investors reassessed the region’s outlook. Support came from rating agency Fitch, which upgraded Italy’s sovereign credit rating to BBB+ from BBB for the first time in several years, citing improved political stability and progress in reducing the fiscal deficit. The move provided some relief for the euro, which had been under pressure from lingering political concerns in France.

Comments from European Central Bank officials also shaped sentiment. Martins Kazaks and Edward Scicluna emphasized there is no rush for additional cuts, signaling confidence in the current stance. In contrast, Mario Centeno’s dovish view pointed to a cut as the likely next step. This divergence could limit the Euro’s upward momentum.

Eurozone bond yields were mixed, with German yields edging lower across most maturities while French yields firmed slightly on the long end. The 10-year Bund yield held just below 2.75%, while the equivalent French yield hovered near 3.56%. Yields could react further this week to consumer confidence data and Tuesday’s PMI data, which could provide fresh insight into growth momentum.