Eurobank & ICC Sign IGC MoU

Kolkata, 17th September 2024: Eurobank S.A. and Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 16th September 2024 to collaborate on the formation of the India-Greece-Cyprus (IGC) Business Council. The MoU aims to foster deeper economic ties and create new business opportunities across the three nations.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ameya Prabhu, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Fokion Karavias, CEO, Eurobank, at a ceremony held at the Indian Embassy in Athens. Indian Ambassador Shri Rudrendra Tandon and Enterprise Greece CEO Mr. Marinos Giannopoulos were also present, highlighting the strategic importance of this partnership for future cross-border collaborations.

The IGC Business Council will serve as a platform for facilitating trade, investment and innovation between India, Greece and Cyprus, helping to leverage the unique strengths of each economy. The council will focus on key sectors such as finance, technology, shipping, energy and tourism.

The event marks a significant step forward in advancing strategic ties between India, Greece and Cyprus, and signals a new era of cooperation across industries. The establishment of the IGC Business Council will not only deepen commercial relations but also pave the way for cultural exchange and shared innovation.