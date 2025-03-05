European textile rental company Lindström expands to Vietnam

Lindström, one of Europe’s leading textile rental companies is launching a service centre in Southern Vietnam in March 2025. With a business model based on the circular economy, Lindström is the first company to introduce a sustainable workwear rental solution to the Vietnamese market. Apart from Vietnam, the company is a leading supplier of workwear and cleanroom garments in major Asian markets such as China, India, and South Korea.

A sustainable solution for Vietnamese businesses

According to Mr Anupam Chakrabarty, the Group Senior Vice President of Asia, Vietnam is a highly promising market. “Vietnam offers a unique and exciting opportunity for us, driven by rapid industrial growth and a rising demand for professional workwear. I’ve also observed that Vietnamese businesses highly value sustainable services, allowing us to support their goals and drive positive change together.”

The workwear rental service provides a comprehensive solution, including industry-specific workwear design, maintenance and washing, product replacement when necessary, and scheduled delivery to businesses at a weekly rental fee.

Unlike the traditional method of purchasing and managing protective clothing in-house, rental model helps businesses optimise costs, ensure hygiene and safety, and enhance their professional image. Notably, by extending product lifecycles and committing to 100% textile waste recycling, Lindström minimises environmental impact.

Mr Duc Nguyen, Lindström’s Business Unit Manager in Vietnam, shared that the model has gained significant interest from local enterprises. “I am thrilled of that Vietnamese companies can clearly see the numerous benefits that our workwear rental model can bring to their operations. These include convenience, improved hygiene standards and sustainability compared to the traditional model of buying textiles and washing them in external or in-house laundries.”

Laying the foundation for long-term growth in Vietnam

Lindström’s first service centre in Vietnam is located in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai province, a region with a strong industrial base. The centre is set to commence operations in March 2025, with the capacity to handle thousands of workwear sets daily. The facility is designed using a modular model, allowing for rapid scaling as market demand grows. The laundering and maintenance processes will adhere to international standards, ensuring that every workwear set meets maximum safety and hygiene conditions before being delivered to businesses.

According to Mr Chakrabarty, this marks only the beginning of Lindström’s long-term journey in Vietnam. “We are eager to invest further and provide more employment opportunities. Our goal is to become the country’s leading provider of workwear solutions.”

Workwear rental service reduces upfront investment costs and eliminates the burden of managing laundry, repairs, and replacements. These services are a growing global trend, especially in industries requiring high standards such as manufacturing, food processing, electronics, chemicals, and healthcare.

Lindström – A 177-years-old textile company

Lindström is a family-owned textile company founded in Finland in 1848. With over 4,700 employees across 24 countries, the company serves 88,000 customers in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and restaurants.

With 177 years of experience, the company has expanded across Europe and Asia, offering services ranging from workwear rental to other textile solutions, such as bed linens, towels, mats, and products for hotels, restaurants, and hospitals.

In 2023, Lindström achieved a revenue of €506 million, with 13 million workwear pieces in circulation globally, demonstrating its stability and success worldwide. The company maintains a recycling rate of up to 90% and holds multiple international certifications, including ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Health & Safety), EN 14065 (Hygiene Control), and EcoVadis Platinum certification for sustainability (Only 1% of the rated companies).