EV Chargers Installations Are a Record High—Is This the End of Diesel and Petrol?

The automotive industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation, shifting gears from the combustion engine age to the electric future. Amid this change, one of the most prominent signs of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution is the rapid deployment of public EV charging infrastructure. 2022 proved to be a breakthrough year for the UK, marking a milestone in the number of EV chargers installed nationwide. The investment in this charging network heralds a new era in transportation, but what does it mean for traditional diesel and petrol vehicles?

A Charge towards Sustainable Mobility

The expansion of EV charging facilities is not merely a trend but a conscious effort to facilitate a transition towards more sustainable modes of transportation. As our collective focus on the harmful effects of diesel emissions on the environment intensifies, there’s a growing consensus that the electrification of the vehicle fleet is imperative to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

For vehicle owners, the proliferation of public chargers symbolises the increasing viability of EVs as a practical daily driver. What was once a concern—running out of battery power without a charging point in sight—no longer looms as large, thanks to the evolving infrastructure. This shift bodes well for the environment and consumers, who are increasingly drawn to the lower operating costs of EVs and the convenience of a more extensive charging network.

The Crossroads of Traditional Fuels

The unprecedented rise in the deployment of public EV chargers raises questions about the future of traditional fuels. Diesel and petrol vehicles have been the bedrock of personal transportation for over a century, but their dominance is now at a crossroads. The shift towards EVs, propelled by investments in charging infrastructure, increasingly stringent emissions regulations, and a wave of new electric models from automakers, is reshaping the automotive landscape. Some say that the shift is partly due to the 2015 Dieselgate scandal, which heightened environmental awareness. Environmentalists and citizens lobbied diesel emission claims against carmaker giants—demanding accountability and transparency from the car industry.

However, it is important to note that the demise of diesel and petrol will not happen overnight. Despite the progress of EV technology, there are still challenges to overcome, such as battery range, charging speed, and the environmental impact of battery production. For now, a mix of vehicle types will likely continue to share the roads, and the coexistence could persist for years.

The Driving Forces behind the EV Revolution

Several factors are driving the advance of EVs and the infrastructure to support them. Government policies and incentives play a significant role, with many countries pledging to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles in the coming decades. This top-down support encourages investment in EV technology and is a key catalyst in accelerating the shift.

In addition to government action, market forces are also at work. Automakers are rapidly expanding their EV offerings, with some setting ambitious goals for electrification. Ford, Mercedes, and Volvo have all announced their all-EV plans, which are set to materialise by 2035. Meanwhile, advancements in battery technology are enhancing the performance and reducing the cost of EVs. These trends collectively signal a transformation gaining momentum from policy and innovation.

The Exponential Growth of EV Chargers

The statistics paint a compelling picture of the EV charging network’s growth. The UK saw a significant increase in public chargers in 2022, with over 8,700 new installations and a total of 37,000 now available. This represents a 30% growth compared to the previous year. However, the pace of charger installations is slower than the 38% increase in battery electric car sales.

To achieve the government’s 2030 target of 300,000 publicly accessible chargers, a yearly growth rate of 30% would be sufficient. However, this would require installations to increase to around 19,000 annually by 2025, continuing to accelerate thereafter.

This increase reflects a commitment from various stakeholders, including local authorities, private companies, and energy providers. The widespread availability of EV chargers is pivotal in breaking down the barriers to consumer adoption and fostering an ecosystem that supports electric mobility.

The surge in charging infrastructure is not limited to the UK but is a global phenomenon. As the EV market expands, the need for accessible, reliable charging solutions becomes more pronounced. The installation of public chargers is a crucial step in building the necessary infrastructure to realise the potential of electric vehicles and secure a cleaner, greener future for transportation.

Overcoming the Last Mile in EV Adoption

While installing public EV chargers is a significant achievement, there is still work to do to fully integrate electric vehicles into the mainstream. Addressing the so-called “last mile” of EV adoption involves ensuring that charging points are not only abundant but also strategically located, and user-friendly. It also means extending the reach of charging infrastructure to underserved communities and providing an accessible and equitable solution.