Eventus Security Honored at MSP India Summit 2024 for Excellence in IT Security as a Service

New Delhi, September 23, 2024: Eventus Security, a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity services, has been honored at the MSP India Summit 2024 in the prestigious category of “IT Security as a Service.” The recognition highlights Eventus’ relentless commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity services that empower organizations to fortify their digital infrastructure and enhance cyber resilience.

The MSP India Summit 2024, held at Aerocity, Delhi, brought together top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and industry experts from across the nation. The summit served as a platform for thought leadership around emerging technologies, skill development, and service scalability, with participation from key industry players including Infosys, TCS, and AWS. This year’s summit also saw a significant focus on the evolving MSP landscape, with growing demand for managed security services as organizations modernize their IT infrastructures.

Eventus Security’s recognition reflects its unparalleled expertise in providing comprehensive managed security services, powered by its proprietary Eventus Platform. Built to serve a diverse and expanding global customer base, the platform offers unified visibility and protection against ever-evolving cyber threats. With AI-driven capabilities, the Eventus Platform delivers key services such as Managed XDR, SOC as a Service, Cyber Resilience, Incident Readiness and Response, and Cyber Threat Intelligence – empowering businesses to proactively detect, mitigate, and manage cyber threats.

Manish Chasta, Co-founder & CTO of Eventus Security, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are truly honored to be recognized in the ‘IT Security as a Service’ category at the MSP India Summit 2024. Winning this award for the second year in a row is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity services.

We deeply appreciate the jury’s acknowledgment and, most importantly, the trust our customers place in us. Their confidence drives us to continuously evolve, ensuring we help them secure their digital assets in an ever-changing threat landscape. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, we remain dedicated to empowering organizations to strengthen their resilience and succeed in today’s complex digital world.”

The MSP India Summit, organized by Accent Info Media, plays a pivotal role in bringing MSPs together to discuss the latest trends and technologies in the Managed Services industry. The summit underscores the shift from product-based IT consumption to service-oriented models, a trend that has accelerated in India, particularly among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This year’s summit aimed to foster networking and knowledge sharing among MSPs and vendors, emphasizing the need for MSPs to expand their skills and service offerings to support customers throughout their digital transformation journeys.