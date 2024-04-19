This April, The Aravali Kitchen at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort extends an invitation to culinary enthusiasts, beckoning them on a gastronomic journey to discover the flavours of Himachal Pradesh. From the 25th to the 30th of April, guests are invited to partake in the Himachali Dham Special Dinner, a culinary event designed to immerse diners in the authentic tastes and warm hospitality of Himachal. This exclusive dinner series promises to showcase the region’s rich culinary heritage, offering meticulously crafted dishes that capture the essence of Himachal’s traditional cuisine.

The special dinner will feature a curated selection of Himachali dishes, from the classic Palak Paneer Ka Madra and Safed Channe Ka Madra to the distinctive Mukundbadi Ka Madra. Guests will be treated to a rich variety of legumes and lentils, alongside tangy favourites like Chuhare Ka Khatta, and the meal concludes sweetly with Moongi Dal Ka Halwa and Meethi Bath, all served with a side of traditional bread. This event promises a memorable journey through the flavours of Himachal Pradesh.

Set against the backdrop of The Aravali Kitchen’s elegant ambience, this special dinner is not just a meal but an immersive experience that celebrates the vibrant culture and heritage of Himachal Pradesh. Crafted with care by our

team of expert chefs, each dish is a testament to the authenticity and depth of Himachali cuisine, promising an unforgettable dining journey for all who partake. With seating limited for this exclusive culinary event, guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance to secure their spot at this remarkable celebration of Himachal Pradesh’s culinary heritage. For reservations and further inquiries, The Aravali Kitchen welcomes you to reach out through the provided contact details.

Experience Authentic Himachali Cuisine with Our Executive Chef:

Embark on a culinary journey through Himachal Pradesh’s rich heritage with our talented Chef Dinesh Rana at the helm. Delight in the authentic flavours and traditional recipes of Himachali Dham, expertly curated to tantalize your taste buds and transport you to the heart of the mountains.