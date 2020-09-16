Experience IPL with TCL’s latest QLED TV: Available at Exciting Prices

With IPL around the corner, TCL, a global Top-2 TV Corporation TCL has rolled out special offers on 3 of its stunning QLED & 4K UHD models – C715 S6500, P8, respectively. While S6500 will come in two variants, 32-inch at INR 12,490 and 43-inch at INR 21,990; P8 and C715 will have only one variant, 55-inch at INR 35,990 and 50-inch at INR 45,990, respectively. Users can buy them at any of the TCL offline stores present across India. The offer will remain active from 15th September to 30th September 2020.

Commenting on the same, TCL spokesperson said, “Since inception, IPL has been a crazy festival for Indian fans who love to support their favourite teams and players while experiencing the match offline. Now that COVID-19 has ceased that fun moment, we at TCL have come out with our premium QLED models at affordable prices, enabling users to watch and experience live sports from their home’s comforts. With this, we aim to give users another reason to enjoy the upcoming IPL series at home while keeping themselves safe and sound.”

C715

This one of the best QLED models offered by the brand, with Quantum Dot the vibrancy of the images get enhanced in terms of colour gamut and brightness, and Dolby Vision adds up for better vibrant and cinematic visuals. Additionally, hands-free voice control that allows the user to control the device with simple voice commands, and Dolby Atmos ensures sound fit for your theatrical content – for amazing, immersive entertainment.

P8

This model has a super narrow bezel design and offers wider viewing through a large field of vision. It also comes packed with 4K UHD and HDR 10 for a truly immersive viewing experience and Dolby Audio for optimized audio output. If you are looking for a smart TV with premium features under 40K, this model will perfectly meet your requirements.

S6500

With the mix of premium looks and cutting-edge features, S6500 is one of the best FHD models available at such affordable price points. It offers HDR for enhanced viewing, IPQ engine for a richer display effect, micro dimming for effects that pamper your eyes, smart volume for eliminating sudden sound fluctuations when switching channels, etc.