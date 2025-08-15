Expert tips on managing short-term event staff

Festivals, concerts and other live events peak in summer – putting high pressure on event organisers to hire, train and manage the teams of skilled professionals who make it all happen. Experts from Coople, the platform that helps businesses plan and manage their flexible workforce, have prepared practical tips on onboarding and managing these staff, to efficiently deliver a flawless event.

Hiring

Training and onboarding

Overseeing

To run a successful festival or live event, a diverse range of professionals must work together, from hospitality and technical crews to security teams. Event organisers need to ensure that all shifts are staffed appropriately and that all workers receive any necessary training.

Jess Lee, Head of Operations at Coople, comments:

“When you’re running multiple events at once, the biggest challenge is getting every crew aligned fast. That means briefing them clearly on the schedule, key responsibilities, and the venue setup so they can hit the ground running. At the same time, event managers must keep a tight grip on budgets, bringing in exactly the right number of flexible staff for the right amount of time. That’s how you avoid costly overstaffing while still delivering a great experience for every attendee.”