Explore the Itinerary of Pattaya Tiger Park: From Tickets to Best Time To Visit

Welcome to Pattaya Tiger Park, where stripes and excitement meet at the same time! If you are a wildlife lover or a tiger enthusiast, this park offers you an exclusive opportunity to get up close with the big cats. We are sure you don’t want to miss that, especially when the Tiger Park Pattaya admission fee starts at just ฿200. Everything on the tour and safari has been organized in a controlled environment for the tigers’ and visitors’ safety.

Ticket Prices And Booking Information

We suggest booking a tour to Pattaya tiger park online, in advance to avoid last hour rush or standing in line. There are multiple ticket packages you can book for to interact with the tigers with the best DMC in Thailand. But, the most popular ones are newborn and smallest tiger.

The tiger park in Pattaya ticket price ranges between ฿200 and ฿4500 depending on how many of these lovely paw-friends you want to interact with. Kids are also allowed to interact with them, but not with the big ones, for safety reasons.

The tiger park opens at 09:00 am until 06:00 pm. You are not allowed after dark as tigers are nocturnal by nature.

Types Of Experiences Offered At The Park

The Pattaya Tiger Park tour has a walk-through, where you can watch these animals in their enclosure, sleeping, walking, drinking water, and resting inside the pool [Yes! tigers love pool], or sitting in a group. The enclosure has an inner door so they can move in and out as they wish.

Next is the interaction. You can play with small tigers, feed bottled milk to the newborn cuties, and get inside the enclosure of big cats. There are specific rules that you need to follow when interacting with these animals. There are many sizes of tigers, from newborn, smallest, and small to medium and big sized. You can interact with each tiger for about 10 minutes.

You are instructed not to go in front of the tiger or touch its paws, belly, or face. Even though tigers are used to humans, they are still wild animals with natural instincts. There are professional photographers available at service to click your best picture with majestic tigers.

Tip: Do not forget to visit other animals at the park, such as crocodiles, ostriches, and monkeys.

Best Time Of Day To Visit For Optimal Experience

The best time for the Pattaya Tiger Park tour is early morning when the animals are mostly active. If lucky, you can even watch them being fed by their trainer or staff members. To make the most out of your day, plan a tour of Pattaya Tiger Park in the morning and then go for other attractions.

Tips For Interacting With The Tigers Safely

Follow every instruction and guideline the park has given below the entry and interaction.

Avoid flash photography, it may annoy animals.

Be respectful towards tigers, and do not try to provoke them or create noise to move them.

Wear comfortable clothing and footwear. You are going to walk a lot.

Finally, carry basic items like sunscreen and a camera.

Avoid carrying large bags full of items that may attract animals.

Additional Attractions Near The Tiger Park

• Pattaya Floating Market • Underwater World Pattaya • Sanctuary Of Truth • Nong Nooch Botanical Garden • Ramayana Water Park • Frost Magical Ice Of Siam Pattaya • Art In Paradise • Alcazar Cabaret Show • Catamaran 3 Island Tour • Pattaya Beach

How To Get To Pattaya Tiger Park From City Center

You can either book a taxi that will take about 40 minutes are cost ฿300 to ฿500 depending upon the traffic. You can also take Local Songthaew [Baht Bus] that takes approx. 45 to 60 minutes and cost ฿30 to ฿50 per person. Other travelling options include motorbike [30 to 40 min.; ฿150 to ฿200] and rental cars [~40 min., cost vary based on rental rates].

Making Your Trip To Tiger Park Pattaya Memorable

It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for a thrilling encounter with these top canines or wishing to admire diverse wildlife, Pattaya tiger park tour promises a memorable experience that you will carry in your heart, to say the least. On top of it, you also show your support to the conservation efforts made by the park by visiting. The entire tour is paw-inspiring moments and a meaningful way to connect to the nature creations.

FAQs

Q1. Are There Age Restrictions For Interacting With Tigers At Pattaya Tiger Park?

Ans. Yes, below 15 are not allowed to interact with tigers other than smallest and newborn due to security reasons.

Q2. What Is The Cost Of Tiger Park Pattaya Tickets?

Ans. The tiger park in Pattaya ticket price starts at ฿200 all the way up to ฿4500 per person depending on the package you choose and how many animals you want to interact with.

Q3. How Long Does It Take To Tour The Entire Tiger Park?

Ans. It takes about 1 to 1 ½ hours to tour the entire tiger park.

Q4. Can I Feed The Animals At Tiger Park?

Ans. For security and safety reasons, you are not allowed to feed the animals except for the newborn.

Q5. Is Photography Allowed During Tiger Encounters At The Park?

Ans. Yes, you can take pictures with these majestic kitties. Professional photographer services are also available.

Q6. What Conservation Initiatives Does Pattaya Tiger Park Support?

Ans. The park has a breeding program to help restore the tigers population. They are also committed to preserving natural habitat by improving habitat standards and mimicking their natural environment. Moreover, there are various educational programs aimed at raising awareness about tiger conservation.

Q7. Are Tigers At Tigers Park Sedated?

Ans. Absolutely NOT! The tigers are night creatures and like to rest throughout the day. They can sleep for 10 to 14 hours in a day. Moreover, these are hand reared, so they are used to human interaction and do not perceive them as a food or threat.