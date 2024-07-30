Exploring Placements/Features – World Lipstick Day

1. Prishé Beauty

Truly Yours Lipstick: Prishé Beauty lipsticks are made in India specially keeping in mind the Indian skin tones. Choose from a diverse range of colors that will go with every outfit. Infused with the goodness of apricot oil for hydration and avocado oil for lip restoration and repair, it’s just the finishing touch you have been searching for. Keep your lips hydrated with a lipstick that not only looks great but also feels comfortable.

2. Milani

Color Fetish Matte Lipstick: Color Fetish Matte Lipstick is an ultra-creamy, pigment-rich lipstick in a range of shades designed to complement every skin tone. With a luxurious soft velvet-matte finish, this high-comfort lipstick glides seamlessly onto lips for full coverage, a one-stroke payoff. The long-wearing formula helps keep lips smooth & soft with moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid.

3. Makeup Revolution

Lip Allure Soft Satin Lipstick: Soft as silk lips! Satin-luxe pigments infused with lip-loving ingredients. Lightweight and non-drying on the lips, fall for Makeup Revolution’s creamy soft satin formulas. Available in a versatile range of lip shades that provide the most comfortable, smudge-proof pout.

4. O&O Beauty

Velvet Kiss Lipstick: A highly moisturizing lipstick that gives a creamy finish with a rich pigment. Enriched with Vitamin E, this sulphate and mineral-oil free formula makes your lips feel fuller and hydrated even after one application.