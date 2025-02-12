EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Announces Its First Coimbatore Office, Expanding Its Presence in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, India February 12th, 2025: EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) continues to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu with the launch of its first office in Coimbatore at the KCT Tech Park. This strategic move is designed to capitalize on the state’s rich pool of talent and its thriving culture of innovation, which aligns with EY GDS’s vision for growth and excellence.

The inauguration event was marked by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the Honorable Minister for IT and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Manesh Patel, Global Operations Leader, EY GDS.

The ceremony featured the traditional lighting of the lamp, a keynote address by Manesh Patel, and an inaugural speech by Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. A panel discussion on “Leveraging Coimbatore for Global Capability Centres for growth and scale” highlighted the event, along with a cultural performance by the EY GDS performing arts council and a tree planting initiative.

Coimbatore’s educational environment, strong engineering talent, and a culture of entrepreneurship and technical innovation, make it an optimal location for EY GDS’s expansion. The new office will focus on Consulting services, emphasizing technology and innovation, while also providing opportunities for growth in other areas like Tax and Assurance.

The establishment of the Coimbatore office aligns with EY GDS’s strategy to broaden its talent pool, enhance global technology capabilities, and foster transformation. It is poised to become an integral part of an expanding, cohesive network of service delivery hubs that offer inventive, scalable, and tailored business solutions to EY member firms. It aims to deliver technology-driven, human-centric solutions efficiently and at scale, thus promoting business growth for EY and EY clients. The center will focus on areas such as AI, data analytics, cloud services, cybersecurity, digital and quality engineering, ERP platforms, and financial services platforms.

Manesh Patel, Global Vice Chair of EY Global Delivery Services, remarked, “The opening of our first office in Coimbatore reflects our commitment to harnessing the exceptional talent of Tamil Nadu. This strategic expansion is geared towards spurring innovation, opening new avenues, and driving enduring growth. Coimbatore’s vibrant business ecosystem and skilled talent pool provide the perfect environment for our expansion. We are eager to further contribute to the state’s vision of becoming the innovation hub and knowledge capital and strengthen our innovative solution delivery to EY clients across the globe, helping them to confidently shape the future.”

Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Honorable IT and Digital Services Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, commented, “We are thrilled with EY GDS’s decision to establish its first office in Coimbatore. This move further solidifies Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a hotspot for innovation and skilled talent. The new facility represents not only an investment in infrastructure but also a commitment to the potential of our talented workforce. EY GDS’s presence is expected to generate employment, enhance skills, and significantly contribute to the state’s digital transformation journey.”

Featuring top-tier amenities and contemporary design, the new 22,000 sq ft office is a symbol of EY GDS’s commitment to growth and excellence. Tamil Nadu has played a crucial role in EY GDS’s growth since its founding in 2002. With a global delivery network of over 74,000 individuals across 9 locations and 21 cities, EY GDS continues to be a key player in EY’s growth strategy, helping EY clients to become more agile, efficient, and to navigate the future with confidence.