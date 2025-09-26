Facet Cements Role as One-Stop Shop for Financial Life, Expands Memberships to Include Tax Preparation and Filing

BALTIMORE, September 26, 2025 — Facet, a pioneer in subscription-based financial planning membership, announced today that tax preparation and filing are now included in its flat-fee membership plans. The expansion reinforces Facet’s commitment to being the single financial partner for its members, covering every major component of financial life: financial planning, estate planning, sophisticated investing including direct indexing and alternatives, and now, integrated tax services.

“The industry didn’t think this level of integrated service could be delivered at scale – especially without asset minimums,” said Anders Jones, chief executive officer and co-founder of Facet. “We’ve consistently proven otherwise. By pairing our own proprietary AI-powered planning capabilities with best-in-class tax technology, we’re further demonstrating that comprehensive financial planning doesn’t need to be expensive, complicated or out of reach. This is what it means to cover every facet of life.”

With tax preparation and filing now part of Facet membership, members no longer face a disconnect between year-round tax planning and the once-a-year act of filing. Depending on their membership level, they can either file federal and state taxes online with expert review or have a certified tax professional handle the entire return. In both cases, filing is directly connected to their financial roadmap, helping to ensure that every deduction, credit and opportunity identified during the planning process carries through to their return.

“Our members consistently tell us that taxes and estate planning are among their top priorities,” said Shruti Joshi, president and chief operating officer of Facet. “Adding tax preparation and filing is a direct response to that need and another way we continue to expand the value of membership. We’re delivering on our promise to make holistic financial planning more seamless, affordable and accessible than ever before.”

Facet built this capability by integrating its proprietary technology with april, the only embedded, year-round tax platform designed to power smarter financial decisions. By embedding april’s technology into its platform, Facet transforms what was once a siloed, stressful process into a seamless part of everyday financial planning.

“By embedding april’s tax expertise into Facet’s platform, we’re turning what was once a siloed, stressful process into a seamless part of everyday financial planning,” said Raj Doshi, president and chief operating officer of april. “Together, we’re transforming what everyday Americans can expect from financial advice.”