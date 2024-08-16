Far East Hospitality Achieves Largest Number of GSTC-Certified Properties in Singapore – All 16 Hotels Now Globally Accredited

16th Aug 2024 Singapore Far East Hospitality, Singapore’s home-grown hospitality management company with an international presence has announced that all 16 of its hotels in the country have achieved the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria for Hotels Certification. With this accreditation, Far East Hospitality is now the hospitality group with the largest number of GSTC-certified sites in Singapore.

This certification, recognized globally as a benchmark in sustainability, underscores Far East Hospitality’s dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with its mission to uphold the highest sustainable hospitality standards.

Arthur Kiong, CEO of Far East Hospitality, stated, “Achieving the GSTC certification is a significant milestone for our company. It reinforces our dedication to sustainability and demonstrates to our guests and clients that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship and positive social impact. This certification is a testament to our current practices and a pledge to continue our journey towards a more sustainable future.”

Far East Hospitality has conscientiously pursued sustainability initiatives, achieving this certification ahead of the 2025 target set by the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

This journey includes the annual tracking and monitoring of energy, water, waste, and carbon emissions data, which contribute to Far East Hospitality Trust and Far East Orchard’s annual Sustainability Reports.

Far East Hospitality has also created the Far More Sustainable framework, which encompasses initiatives to raise awareness about sustainability across its operations. These initiatives include actively encouraging guests to reuse towels and linens, implementing a carbon offset platform, eliminating single-use plastic water bottles, and switching to large amenity dispensers.

Through the strategic engagement of suppliers and local communities, such as supporting children/youth beneficiaries and local businesses, these efforts further underscore Far East Hospitality’s commitment to sustainable practices and enriching guests’ experiences.

Control Union is a global network of inspection operations and laboratories that specializes in independent, globally recognized certifications, including those approved by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). The GSTC sets and manages global sustainable travel and tourism standards, ensuring that accredited entities meet rigorous sustainability criteria. By working together, the Control Union and GSTC promote environmentally responsible practices within the industry.