Faraday Future Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 –– Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or “FF”) (NASDAQ: FFAI), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has been added to both the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index, effective at the open of the U.S. equity markets on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 annual Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means Faraday Future is also eligible for inclusion in either the Russell 1000® Index or Russell 2000® Index, and in this case additionally included in the Russell Microcap® Index, reflecting the Company’s market capitalization positioning. These widely followed benchmarks are used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as performance benchmarks, and inclusion can potentially increase investor awareness and broaden the shareholder base.

“We are honored to be included in both the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes,” said Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future. “This inclusion highlights the momentum we are building in the intelligent electric vehicle sector and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions that redefine premium while affordable user experiences via Faraday Future and Faraday X – our unique dual branding strategy.”

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $18.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.