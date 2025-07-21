Faraday X Unveils Two Groundbreaking Global-First Products Along with a Transformative Technology Architecture in Los Angeles on July 17

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 — Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Co-CEO of FF.

“Hey everyone, welcome to Investor Weekly Issue 12. This week was huge — besides the big global initial launch on July 17 for our two game-changing products, the FX Super One and the Super EAI F.A.C.E. system, plus the FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 Architecture, we’ve got some really exciting news to share.

What’s New This Week:

Today we’re starting with Government affairs updates in terms of S7 System and Capability Build-Up. Some great news on the policy front too for our Bridge Strategy.

This week, Donald Trump Jr. recently spoke about the U.S. economy and industry, giving a shout-out to homegrown AI and tech innovators like FF as well as multinational giants like Rolls-Royce and Samsung, recognizing their role in driving U.S. manufacturing upgrades and economic growth. His recognition effectively positions us as a strategic contributor and may help to create a more favorable policy environment for FF, FX, and our Global Auto Industry Bridge Strategy.

And here’s another big one: BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, recently filed their 13G as of July 17, showing they’ve boosted their FFAI shares almost 7 times from last quarter. As of June 30, 2025, they own about 5.39 million shares, up from 780,000. That’s four quarters straight of increasing their stake! BlackRock’s significant increase in holdings shows the top institutional investors increased institutional interest in Faraday Future and belief in FF and FX’s business future.

Going to S5 Finance and Capital updates:

We just secured $105 million in new cash financing commitment, which will help fund the Company’s aggressive growth strategy, including the launch of the FX Super One and advancement of the Company’s position in the AIEV Market. Huge thanks to our investors for their trust and support — we’re really living up to the commitment ‘Promises made, promises kept.’

Going back to S1, User Ecosystem:

This week, we hosted the 717 Global Initial Launch in Downtown LA, set against the city’s most beautiful skyline. Super One and Super EAI F.A.C.E. finally got to meet the world. We also officially opened consumer pre-orders for the FX Super One. We offer sincere thanks to everyone who witnessed and co-created this milestone. We are also deeply grateful to our S Tier One suppliers, dedicated partners, and loyal users who have always put their trust in us.

Our choice of venue was deliberate. We selected a unique location with breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline. I think we are also the first auto company ever to launch a product there. This was about more than a beautiful sunset, it represents the “dream chaser” DNA FF carries as a company born right here in LA. In fact, just one day before the launch event. We nearly lost our venue due to a series of challenges. We were almost forced to switch to a backup plan. But in the end, true to FF’s ‘Never Give Up’ spirit, the team refused to give up. And they overcame every obstacle to make the impossible possible—once again. I’ve always believed that achieving anything meaningful requires exactly that kind of determination and faith. FF Forward, Never Give Up. I’ll see you all next week.”