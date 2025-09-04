Fariyas Resort Lonavala Welcomes Hospitality Veteran Santanu Guha Roy as General Manager

Mumbai, September 4, 2025 – Fariyas Hotels Private Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Santanu Guha Roy as General Manager of its flagship property, Fariyas Resort Lonavala. This leadership appointment reinforces the group’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading name in India’s luxury hospitality space through exceptional guest experiences, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Mr. Guha Roy brings with him over three decades of extensive hospitality experience, having held leadership positions at renowned properties such as Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat, Radisson Blu Hotel Ranchi, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug, Radisson Hotel Varanasi, and Taj Hotels. His tenure at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat in 2022 was marked by sustained revenue growth, while his leadership across multiple properties led them to earn Tripadvisor’s Certificate of Excellence and Hall of Fame honours.

A results-driven leader, Mr. Guha Roy is recognised for building high-performance teams through mentorship, skills training, and fostering a culture of empowerment. His approach blends data-driven decision-making with a people-first ethos, ensuring operational efficiency, guest satisfaction, and stakeholder profitability. He is renowned for his guest centric service philosophy.

Shreenath Shashtry, CEO of Fariyas Hotels Private Limited said: “We are delighted and excited to welcome Santanu to the Fariyas Family. His operational experience and empowering leadership will be invaluable. We look forward to working together to achieve the company’s goal.

The Fariyas Group is a leading name in India’s hospitality sector, celebrated for its tradition of personalised service, innovation, and creating exceptional guest experiences. The group’s portfolio features three landmark properties – the iconic Fariyas Resort Lonavala, the centrally located Fariyas Hotel Mumbai and strategically located Hilton Garden Inn Mumbai International Airport. The group has plans to steadily expand into prominent leisure and business destinations across the country. With its hallmark warmth, award-winning service, and commitment to excellence, the Fariyas brand continues to raise the bar for premium hospitality in the region.