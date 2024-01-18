Farmley Re-Defines Chips and Crisps with Munchies Made From Makhanas Expands Product Portfolio

National, 18 January 2024: To make munching healthier, Farmley – a healthy snacking brand that specialises in dry fruits and nuts is expanding its diverse wholesome healthy snacking range with snack sticks that are made from Makhanas – Munchies. As per a report by the World Obesity Federation (1), 51% of the global population will be grappling with obesity by 2035 making a healthier lifestyle the need of the hour. With Munchies, Farmley is providing a healthier alternative to snacking without compromising on taste.

Crafted with the same dedication that defines Farmley’s ethos, these Munchies are an innovative amalgamation of wholesome & healthy snacking. Unlike traditional fried snacks and palm oil-fried potato chips, these are made from a blend of Makhana flour, olive oil, and a carefully curated seasoning mix. Available in 2 lip-smacking flavours – Masala Munchies and Achaari Munchies, are only priced at INR 30 per pack ensuring a switch to healthy as simple as munching!

Commenting on the expansion of the product portfolio, Mr. Akash Sharma, Founder, Farmley said, “Munchies is not just a snack; it’s a commitment to redefining the way we snack. Our continuous innovation to create products that blur the line between healthy snacking and wholesome snacking is now reaching a significant checkpoint with the launch of Munchies. As we welcome the new year, we will continue to innovate to make snacking wholesome for everyone.”

Munchies are now available on quick commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart along with retail stores near you. This launch marks a pivotal moment in Farmley’s commitment to creating snacks that are not only delicious but also mindful, so are you ready to choose healthier?