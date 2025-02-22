FaW TOKYO Spring 2025 to Showcase Made-in-Japan Creations, K-Fashion and Emerging Trends in Sports & Wellness

Tokyo, Japan, February 22, 2025 — FaW TOKYO Spring, Japan’s premier fashion trade show, returns to Tokyo Big Sight from March 26-28, 2025, featuring a curated selection of premium Made-in-Japan apparel, textiles, and accessories, with over 550 expected exhibitors from 20 countries, inviting international buyers and fashion professionals to experience unparalleled Japanese craftsmanship and explore the latest innovations in Sports & Wellness Fashion.

FaW TOKYO Spring highlights meticulously crafted Japanese fashion items that blend heritage with innovation. Attendees can engage with brands and manufacturers offering exceptional quality, sustainability, and functionality.

Discover the essence of Japanese artistry with a selection of manufacturers showcasing their finest materials, techniques, and innovative designs. From eco-friendly textiles to heritage-rich fabrics, these exhibitors exemplify the high standards of Made-in-Japan fashion. Atsugi, the top-selling pantyhose brand in Japan, known for its quality and durability. Discover a wide variety of products designed to match your lifestyle and desired features. MN Inter-Fashion’s WA.CLOTH, an eco-friendly textile made from advanced Japanese paper yarn technology. This innovative fabric ensures superior moisture management, natural antibacterial properties, and year-round comfort.

Designed by combining multiple unwanted kimonos into new textiles, SHANARI SHIRT offers a casual and stylish way to enjoy traditional fabrics in everyday life. With over 100 years of history in crafting Hina dolls, Goshiki, a traditional Japanese doll for Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Day Festival), has launched a new business that repurposes leftover fabrics from Hina doll clothing into fashionable accessories. BON, the ultra-soft water in the Banshu region is ideal for dyeing threads, enabling a wide range of colour expressions. Through a long-standing division of labour, skilled artisans combine their meticulous sensibilities to create high-quality woven fabric.

Uncover one-of-a-kind creations from Japan’s next-generation designers. Discover brands like HANABUSA, handcrafted bags featuring an innovative folding structure that merges minimalism with artistry. Cafco.dalla, a modern take on traditional Japanese silk craftsmanship, weaving heritage into contemporary fashion. And PAGOS, a super stylish suit, which has also been worn by a famous artist during live performances and stage events, will be exhibited.