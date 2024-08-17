FDB Panel Fittings Offers Camlocks for Typical Locking Needs

Isleworth, United Kingdom, August 17, 2024 –It is understood that the people at FDB consider themselves as market activists in the panel fittings industry so their online store now offers a select range of camlocks in 11mm, 16mm and 20mm sizes. Round and square format housing styles are available – complete with lock nut and assembled flat cam for immediate fitment into a pre-punched industry-standard cut-out. All ex-stock for urgent delivery.

Applications continue to expand and surprise but typically they include: office furniture, electrical enclosures, lockers, amusement machines, retail displays, telephones, vehicles, lockers, wooden and metal furniture, postal boxes, automotive accessories, cash boxes and tills, heavy-duty/specialist vehicles, windows and doors, a wide variety of enclosures and many more.

FDB camlocks from Lowe & Fletcher are candidates for kit pack collation with hinges and pre-cut gasket as part of the Panel Fittings Rocfast assembly/logistics service, which also enables customers to access the many years’ experience of our sales team. The Rocfast packaging and delivery program enables customers to order a variety of components pre-assembled ready for installation – and delivered to site as a kit – so reducing costs and speeding up the fitment process.