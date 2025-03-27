FDCI’S STOCKROOM SALE IS BACK IN MUMBAI

Mumbai, 27th March 2025 – The biggest designers with the biggest discounts. Happens only at FDCI’s Stockroom. Get the ultimate dopamine kick of your retail life with a shopping free where some of the biggest designers come at the most attractive price points – less 70%!

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is bringing back its much-awaited Stockroom Sale—your golden chance to grab outfits from India’s top designers at prices you can never otherwise get them for!

Happening on March 30, 2025, from 11 AM to 7 PM at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, this one-day sale is every shopaholics dream. From wedding attires, pret, elegant evening ensembles, the Stockroom Sale covers the length and breadth of your closet.

The FDCI Stockroom this sale features over 60+ leading designers, including: AMIT AGGARWAL, BLONI, HOUSE OF MASABA, OTT TARUN TAHILIANI, SHRUTI SANCHETI, URVASHI KAUR, PALLAVI JAIPUR, NIRMOOHA, SON OF A NOBLE SNOB, SAKSHA AND KINNI, NOT SO SERIOUS BY PALLAVI MOHAN, NITIN BAL CHAUHAN, PANKAJ & NIDHI, ROY_CALCUTTA, ANURAG GUPTA, LINETRIBE, and many more!

“FDCI Stockroom has become a go-to shopping destination, offering fashion lovers a chance to own designer pieces at unbeatable prices. With its wide variety of collections, it ensures there’s something for everyone, making high fashion more accessible while celebrating creativity and craftsmanship,” said Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI.

FDCI has been shaping Indian fashion, providing a platform for designers to showcase their creativity and connect with fashion enthusiasts. Don’t miss this chance to own stunning designer pieces at unbelievable prices!

Mark your calendars and get ready to shop till you drop!