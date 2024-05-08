New Delhi 8th May 2024: Federal Bank has proudly announced the results of the prestigious Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship for the academic year 2023–2024. To foster education and skill development across India, the scholarship program has selected a total of 476 deserving students from six different states.

This year’s scholarship recipients hail from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab. The scholarships have been awarded across five critical courses that are pivotal for the development of skilled professionals in the country. These courses include MBBS, BE/BTech, BSc Agriculture/BSc (Honors) Co-operation & Banking, BSc Nursing, and MBA.

“The Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship continues to be a cornerstone of Federal Bank’s commitment to nurturing young talent across the nation,” said Shaji K V, Vice President and Head, CSR at Federal Bank. “These scholarships not only help alleviate the financial burden of higher education for our youth but also encourage academic excellence across diverse fields.”

The scholarship program, named after the bank’s revered founder, Late Mr. K P Hormis, embodies the spirit of empowering education and has been instrumental in shaping the careers of young students across India. Every year, the program selects candidates based on rigorous criteria to ensure that the most deserving students are equipped to pursue their dreams without financial constraints.