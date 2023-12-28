Felicia E. Smith Chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.

Jamaica, NY, December 28, 2023 –Felicia E. Smith of Jamaica, New York, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.

About Felicia E. Smith

With over 15 years’ experience, Felicia E. Smith is a Realtor and instructor with FSRELife of Winzone Realty Inc. She specializes in first-time home buyers, residential, small commercial sales, rentals, foreclosure and short sales management and sales, and broker price opinions. Her former role as a loan officer gives her a unique perspective, bringing valuable insight to her work. Smith is also an active real estate instructor, dedicated to advancing the knowledge and proficiency of others in the field.

Smith prides herself on providing quality service to the customers, clients, and the communities she serves. In addition, she believes that designating time to network with other professionals is just as important as building relationships with customers and clients.

“Collaborating with other professionals through P.O.W.E.R. and other organizations has helped me to increase my business and productivity,” said Smith. “My experience in this industry has taught me the importance of community building and focusing on quality vs. quantity. For this reason, I treat every person I encounter with care, regardless if business if being conducted or not.”

Smith earned an M.A. in Professional Studies from Hodges University and belongs to the N.A.R.E.B. and A.A.R.E.A. In her spare time, she enjoys attending food festivals and travel.