Festive Season to Drive 20–25 percent Growth in Jewellery Sales Amid Rising Demand for Diamond Jewellery

By Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds

We believe the festive season will add sparkle to jewellery sales, and we expect it to grow 20–25% in value. We have already witnessed a strong and encouraging customer response during this festive season. People who wanted to buy gold are now also investing in precious diamond jewellery. Rising disposable incomes, the growing influence of Gen Z and millennials, and a preference for meaningful investments are driving this demand. The overlap of festivals and the wedding season further amplifies diamond sales. The bridal market, once dominated by gold, is seeing a strong shift toward natural diamonds. Consumers are also embracing 18-karat closed settings and 14-karat contemporary jewellery, reflecting modern tastes. There is a clear shift in buyer’s preference, with customers increasingly opting for diamond jewellery that aligns with both value and everyday wearability.

The festive season has always been considered an auspicious time to buy jewellery, perfectly blending emotional significance with timeless luxury. Diamonds remain central to celebrating life’s most cherished moments – some expressing love, others marking success – making them ideal for gifting and celebration. We foresee natural diamonds becoming a mainstream choice not just for bridal but for everyday wear too, with growing demand for lightweight, lifestyle-oriented designs. In short, jewellers offering good value, modern designs and trust will gain the most this season. We remain committed to offering exquisitely crafted diamond jewellery that not only celebrate the spirit of the festival but also become cherished heirlooms for generations to come.