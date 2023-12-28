Festive Soiree: Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi Presents Extravagant Christmas Eve Dinner & Christmas Brunch Celebration.

December 28, 2023 Sujata Business 0

Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi presents an extravagant Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas brunch celebration. Buckle up for a festive soiree and experience the magic of Christmas with two days of luxurious festivities at Pride Cafe – an enchanting Christmas Eve dinner on 24th December, 2023, followed by a sensational Christmas brunch on 25th December, 2023. This celebration promises a thrilling experience, blending tradition and merriment for an immersive event.

christmass cake

Patrons can immerse themselves in a wonderland at Cafe Pride for a festive journey, where the ambiance radiates joy for Christmas. Indulge in a scrumptious dinner on 24th December, amidst an elaborate spread featuring the finest culinary delights, surrounded by enchanting decor that enfolds the magic of the season. On the following day, 25th December, the celebration continues with a Christmas Brunch Delight. Guests can relish an opulent brunch experience against the backdrop of festive cheer and live entertainment. The extensive buffet and soft beverages promise a delightful culinary journey, making it a memorable day filled with joyous moments.cake3

The pinnacle of both events ensures an exquisite celebration featuring meticulously curated menus, live entertainment, and an ambiance that beautifully encapsulates the essence of the holiday season. Patrons are invited to bask in the warmth of the festivities, crafting cherished memories with their loved ones.

Christmas Eve Extravaganza

Date: 24th December, 2023

Time: 07:00 PM onwards

Venue: Cafe Pride

Christmas Brunch Delight

Date: 25th December, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Cafe Pride

Related Articles

pexels-mart-production-7088485-ultraosound
Health

Advanced endoscopic Ultrasound procedures paving way for treatment of GI disorders – Dr Vikas Singla, Director & Head (Gastroenterology), Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

August 20, 2021 Team Health Comments Off on Advanced endoscopic Ultrasound procedures paving way for treatment of GI disorders – Dr Vikas Singla, Director & Head (Gastroenterology), Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

By  Dr. Vikas Singla, Director & Head, Gastroenterology Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi Endoscopic procedures have undergone tremendous advances in recent years paving way for an advanced and minimally invasive approach towards the […]

No Picture
Business

Humans of Digital Marketing (HODM) Aims to Empower 50,000 Undergraduates with AI/ML, Electric Vehicle, and Digital Marketing Skills by 2024

December 9, 2023 Sujata Business Comments Off on Humans of Digital Marketing (HODM) Aims to Empower 50,000 Undergraduates with AI/ML, Electric Vehicle, and Digital Marketing Skills by 2024

New Delhi, 9th December 2023 – HODM, a leading digital education provider headquartered in Gurgaon, has unveiled its ambitious plan to equip 50,000 undergraduates with essential skills in AI/ML, Electric Vehicles, and Digital Marketing by […]