Festive Soiree: Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi Presents Extravagant Christmas Eve Dinner & Christmas Brunch Celebration.

Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi presents an extravagant Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas brunch celebration. Buckle up for a festive soiree and experience the magic of Christmas with two days of luxurious festivities at Pride Cafe – an enchanting Christmas Eve dinner on 24th December, 2023, followed by a sensational Christmas brunch on 25th December, 2023. This celebration promises a thrilling experience, blending tradition and merriment for an immersive event.

Patrons can immerse themselves in a wonderland at Cafe Pride for a festive journey, where the ambiance radiates joy for Christmas. Indulge in a scrumptious dinner on 24th December, amidst an elaborate spread featuring the finest culinary delights, surrounded by enchanting decor that enfolds the magic of the season. On the following day, 25th December, the celebration continues with a Christmas Brunch Delight. Guests can relish an opulent brunch experience against the backdrop of festive cheer and live entertainment. The extensive buffet and soft beverages promise a delightful culinary journey, making it a memorable day filled with joyous moments.

The pinnacle of both events ensures an exquisite celebration featuring meticulously curated menus, live entertainment, and an ambiance that beautifully encapsulates the essence of the holiday season. Patrons are invited to bask in the warmth of the festivities, crafting cherished memories with their loved ones.

Christmas Eve Extravaganza

Date: 24th December, 2023

Time: 07:00 PM onwards

Venue: Cafe Pride

Christmas Brunch Delight

Date: 25th December, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Cafe Pride