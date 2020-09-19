Few Indian brands & websites promoting “Make in India” & “Vocal for Local” campaigns

The overall aim of the entire ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ campaigns is to encourage local and native businesses and manufactured goods to gain precedence over exported or foreign products. One of the first stakeholders to join the bandwagon in support of these campaigns were Indian e-commerce brands, making it a point to heavily promote and suggest India-made goods/products to customers from all walks of life. The involvement of e-commerce players is crucial to the success of ‘Vocal for Local’, and the ‘Make in India’ campaign in general.

With the coronavirus pandemic, being ‘vocal for local’ has also gained momentum. With consumer demands, trends, and spending patterns also changing, and policy level changes supporting the growth of startups, many new businesses have taken up the cause of being completely made in India brands and supporting Indian products and services.

It can be said that initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ is certainly the need of the hour to revive the Indian economy following the pandemic. So, we have listed a few websites which are promoting such campaigns:-

Pepperfry – Riding on “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” sentiment, online furniture retailer Pepperfry has launched a new digital campaign titled “Swadeshi is great” to promote and celebrate Indian artisans and their creations, and urge customers to buy local. The objective of this marketing exercise is to impress upon consumers the superiority of swadeshi products on key variables of purchase decision-making that include quality, style and value. The platform claims to have over 90% locally-made products.

Saraf Furniture – Saraf Furniture, launched in 2014 by Raghunandan Saraf, specializes as a direct manufacturer of solid Sheesham wood products available in a wide range in India. It is the only company dealing in all kinds of furniture, about 6000 varieties, made from Sheesham wood. As direct manufacturers and online retailers, Saraf Furniture, has a rich in-house system of 1500 artisans, workers, and craftsmen who design their distinctive range of wooden furniture tailor-made for commercial and residential purposes. The brand bags an average of 5 million engaging online visitors per annum. Clients from Pan India network and abroad visit their online website for beds, sofas, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, bedside tables, boxes, dressers, temple, garden furniture, chairs, easy chairs, and much more. Saraf Furniture’s wide range of products is available on the brand website as well as can be viewed on a mobile application for iOS and Android devices.

Zouk – Mumbai-based B2C startup Zouk, a vegan brand for bags, wallets, and accessories. The startup stands out by fusing Indian craftsmanship with modern functionality with its range of products. Zouk employs artisans from Dharavi and uses Indian handicrafts like Ikat, jute, khadi and motifs in its products. It also procures raw materials from across the country and 24 artisans handcraft each piece

WorldArtCommunity – WAC is an online, art and craft marketplace where consumers buy hand-made artistic products directly from their creators. World Art Community is a forum where artists and designers showcase their work for direct purchase by clients who would otherwise never encounter their creations. Shobhit Arora started World Art Community in Gurgaon in December 2014. It’s a peer-to-peer platform, which is used by both buyers and sellers across the country.

6yardsandmore – Noida-based 6yardsandmore was founded in 2016, a Facebook Business which works with weavers in remote villages across India and sells sarees, accessories, and more. It brings authentic and unexplored weaves of India to consumers worldwide. Apart from sarees, it also curates handcrafted and ethnic products like fabrics, dupattas, and stoles. It also offers traditional handicrafts in products like handcrafted jewellery in terracotta, semi-precious stones, and lead-free oxidised options, handcrafted bags in traditional ikat, kalamkari and block print fabric, and home furnishings like tables runners, coaster sets, bedsheets, and bedcovers.