FICCI Bharat R&D Summit 2024 to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration in Research & Innovation

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is set to host the FICCI Bharat R&D Summit 2024 on October 3rd and 4th at Federation House, New Delhi. This two-day event will bring together thought leaders from industry, academia, and government to explore avenues for collaboration in research and development (R&D) and innovation.

The summit will feature key sessions addressing critical topics, including the commercialization of research, fostering startup ecosystems through Science & Technology (S&T) clusters, and global best practices for R&D funding. The event will also highlight successful case studies of industry-academia partnerships and feature a showcase of groundbreaking research projects with potential for commercialization.

Senior officials from the Department of Science & Technology and Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India will share their insights related to R&D. Leaders from TCS, Reliance, Adani, etc will share industry perspectives at the programme.

Various R&D institutes and Universities would be showcasing their research work, which is available for commercialization. A committee has been set up by FICCI to evaluate the research work, which industry could look at for possible commercialization.

The event promises to be a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and action, paving the way for stronger R&D infrastructure and partnerships in India.

