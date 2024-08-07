FICCI to host conference on Military Ammunition: Make in India – Make for the World

New Delhi, August 07, 2024: FICCI is set to host much-anticipated AMMO INDIA 2024: Conference & Exhibition on Military Ammunition, Make in India – Make for the World on August 8, 2024, at FICCI Federation House in New Delhi. The event aims to spotlight the essential requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, while also exploring the vast opportunities for the Indian defense industry and the potential for international collaboration in advanced technologies. As ammunition is a critical component of combat equipment, the conference will emphasize India’s ambition to emerge as a leading global supplier, targeting up to 30% of the global arms market during the Amritkal period.

Originally conceptualized in 2018, AMMO India has consistently aligned with the national vision, fostering synergies between domestic needs and international markets. The previous editions in 2018 and 2022 garnered a positive response, setting the stage for an even more impactful gathering this year. The event will feature esteemed speakers, including the Chief Guest, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff & Secretary DMA, and the Guest of Honour, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army. Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance, Indian Army, will deliver a Keynote Address. The programme will also witness the release of the FICCI-KPMG Report “AMMO India 2024: Make in India – Make for the World.”

Mr Ashish Kansal, Co-Chair, FICCI Defence and Homeland Security Committee said, “AMMO INDIA 2024 is a crucial step towards reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in ammunition manufacturing. This event not only showcases the immense potential of our defense industry but also highlights the collaborative efforts needed to achieve technological advancements and self-reliance. We are excited to bring together key stakeholders and experts to discuss, innovate, and shape the future of military ammunition in India and beyond.”

The exhibition will showcase leading industry members such as Munitions India Ltd, SSS Defence, and Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, among others. Attendees will also benefit from specialized technical sessions covering a wide range of topics, from ammunition for tanks and AFVs to futuristic munitions for unmanned platforms. The conference partners, including Munitions India Ltd, SMPP Pvt Ltd, and Zen Technologies Ltd, are committed to advancing India’s self-reliance in ammunition manufacturing. AMMO India 2024 promises to be a unique platform for industry stakeholders to collaborate and innovate towards this national goal.