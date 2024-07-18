New Delhi, 18th July 2024 – FIIB Business Review (FBR), the esteemed journal of the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), proudly announces its Scopus Q1 ranking and SCIMAGO Q2 positioning, cementing its reputation in management research. This recognition highlights FBR’s unwavering commitment to publishing high-quality research that bridges the gap between management theory and practice. To celebrate these achievements, FIIB organized its annual Impact Awards, honoring top scholars and reinforcing its dedication to supporting doctoral programs and scholars.

A Platform for Cutting-Edge Research:

FBR boasts impressive credentials, including Scopus Q1 ranking, a Cite Score of 5.4 and to top it up, it got SCImago Q2 positioning. F. It is also indexed in ABDC-C and ABS-1, solidifying its position as a leading publication in the field of management research. This past year, FBR received a remarkable 1,324 submissions, with 28.2% originating from international scholars.

Recognizing Excellence through Annual Impact Awards:

In recognition of outstanding contributions, FBR held its annual Impact Awards in a recent event. The ceremony awarded researchers in two categories: Most Impactful Paper and Most Impactful Reviewer. Seven distinguished reviewers and a total of 16 papers from diverse management themes received recognition. Notably, some of these winning papers represent the first Scopus publication for young researchers, highlighting FBR’s role in nurturing doctoral scholars. These award-winning papers will soon be made available for open access for a limited period, allowing a wider audience to engage with thought-provoking content and diverse perspectives.

Quotes from Award Winners:

“Without any hesitation, I would say that Prof Sudhir Rana is one of the best editors I have seen in my academic journey.” – Prof. Satyanarayan Pariyatam, Charlton College of Business, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth “I express huge gratitude for receiving the award. Many thanks for recognizing and appreciating our work to FBR.” – Dr. Shagufta Tariq, Department of Accounting, Jazan University “I and my co-authors are very honored to receive this prestigious award.” – Antonino Galati, Department of Agricultural, Food and Forest Sciences, University of Palermo. Dr. Sudhir Rana, Editor, FIIB Business Review, opened the event by not only sharing the journal’s achievements but also providing valuable advice on crafting impactful research. Ms. Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Editor, FBR & Executive Director, FIIB, reminisced on the journal’s evolution. Mr. Rahul Sharma, Senior Managing Editor & Team Lead, Sage India Journals, offered publisher insights to the enthusiastic audience. Prof. Kokil Jain, Dean-Research, FIIB, delivered a special address on the critical topic of “Moving towards Ethical and Responsible Research.”

Beyond Achievements: A Steppingstone for Doctoral Success FBR actively supports doctoral scholars by providing a platform for publishing their research alongside established academics. The rigorous review process serves as a valuable learning experience, equipping them with the skills necessary for successful publication in top-tier journals.

FIIB’s doctoral programs provide an enriching environment where students can develop their research capabilities under the guidance of experienced faculty members. Coupled with the opportunity to publish in FBR, these programs offer a unique advantage for aspiring researchers.