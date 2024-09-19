FIIB Earns Double Recognition at AMBA & BGA Excellence Awards 2025 for Sustainability and DEI Initiative

New Delhi, 19th September 2024: Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is elated to announce that it has been shortlisted in two categories at the AMBA and BGA Excellence Awards 2025. The shortlisted categories are “Best Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative”, which honors AMBA and BGA schools for their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and “Best Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative”, which recognises the efforts of business schools to be more diverse and inclusive. FIIB is the only Indian institute that has been shortlisted in two categories in this edition of the coveted awards.

In the “Best Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative” category, FIIB is shortlisted for its Social Internship Program (SIP), which enables its students to create real-world impact, and make a difference in societies and communities. In the “Best Culture and Diversity and Inclusion Initiative” category, FIIB is shortlisted for its Women in Leadership – #Balancingforbetter initiative, which provides a robust leadership ecosystem for women.

On being shortlisted for the awards, Professor Radhika Srivastava, President & CEO at FIIB expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am truly proud of FIIB for being shortlisted in these two critical areas, as this puts us alongside some of the most impactful business schools globally. What makes it even more meaningful is that these nominations are in categories we have been deeply committed to, shaping a truly unique business school experience. At FIIB, we are dedicated towards creating a positive culture where our students, faculty, staff, and alumni are aware of their role in business, as well as society. I am also incredibly proud of our FIIB team and the extended community of advisors, well-wishers, and supporters, and grateful to the Association of MBAs for this recognition.”

Fortune Institute of International Business has been a pioneer in providing quality business education and overall sustainable development of its students for more than two and a half decades. The institution aims to provide holistic education bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world experiences. FIIB has introduced groundbreaking programs that helps students in their comprehensive development. One of the core visions of FIIB is providing an inclusive and diverse environment for the overall development of students, faculty, staff, and alumni.