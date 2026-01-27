Financial Inclusion at the Core of IFC and Caja Cusco’s Partnership

Lima, Peru, Jan 27: With the goal of promoting financial inclusion, supporting the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and advancing sustainability in the Peruvian Amazon, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, announced its participation in the first sustainable bond issued by Caja Cusco.

IFC will subscribe US$15 million equivalent in local currency and mobilize an additional US$15 million from co-investors, for a first tranche totaling US$30 million. The total bond issuance will amount to US$50 million. This is a subordinated sustainable bond, a hybrid financial instrument that combines the risk profile of subordinated debt with the goals of a sustainable bond.

Peru’s MSMEs represent 99% of private enterprises, 42% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and 89% of private sector employment, yet face a financing gap of US$8.1 billion. Caja Cusco, one of the country’s leading municipal savings and credit institutions, plays a critical role in bridging this gap, with a nationwide presence across all 25 departments and a strong footprint in rural and low‑income regions.

The new financing will allow Caja Cusco to expand lending where it is most needed. At least 60% of the bond proceeds will support efficient agriculture technologies, water‑efficient technologies, and sustainable production systems. Another 30% will be earmarked for women‑led MSMEs, who face disproportionately higher barriers to accessing credit, and 10% will support MSMEs in the Amazon, a region with some of the lowest levels of financial inclusion in the country.

Yovana Enríquez Tisoc, CFO of Caja Cusco, added: “This subordinated sustainable bond marks a milestone for Caja Cusco, as it represents the first issuance of its kind in Peru’s microfinance sector. From the Andes and the heart of the ancient Tahuantinsuyo, our mission has always been to drive the development of our communities with dignity and purpose. This step reaffirms our commitment to uniting financial inclusion, sustainability, and regional development for the benefit of the country.” Elizabeth Martínez de Marcano, IFC Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, emphasized: “This pioneering operation reaffirms IFC’s commitment to financial innovation and sustainable development in Peru. Caja Cusco is expanding access to finance for MSMEs, driving job creation, and setting a benchmark for the country’s microfinance sector.”

This project leverages various solutions offered by IFC, including local currency financing on attractive terms that mitigate risk for Caja Cusco, and targeted advisory support to strengthen Caja Cusco’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) system. With combined financial and non-financial support, IFC aims to be more relevant to its clients and amplify the impact of its projects.

Caja Cusco recently joined the Amazonia Finance Network, an IFC sponsored alliance that brings together over 60 members from 12 countries with the aim of increasing investment flows, mobilizing capital, sharing knowledge on innovative financial solutions, and generating synergies with the public sector, to generate sustainable impact across the Amazon region.

