Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign at Poigaikaraipatti village, Madurai District.

As part of the ongoing three-month saturation campaign for Financial Inclusion (FI) Schemes launched by the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, a special Gram Panchayat-level camp was organized on 28.09.2025 at Poigaikaraipatti village, Madurai District.

The program was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, who presided over the event. Other distinguished dignitaries who participated included Thiru K.J. Praveen Kumar, IAS, District Collector, Madurai; Shri Joydeep Dutta Roy, Chairman, SLBC Tamil Nadu & Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank; Shri Ashutosh Choudhury, Executive Director, Indian Bank; Shri Shiva Om Dikshit, Deputy Managing Director , State Bank of India; Smt. Uma Sankar, Regional Director, RBI; Shri R Anand, Chief General Manager, NABARD,; Smt. Vijaya N, Convenor, SLBC, Tamil Nadu & GM IOB, CGM SBI, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank; Executive Director, Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank; General Managers, Senior executives, LDMs from various banks.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 1,800 customers, including members of Self-Help Groups, farmers, women, and youth from the local community.

Highlights of the program included:

A skit plays by the Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL), Trichy, aimed at creating awareness on financial inclusion schemes, digital safety, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

On-stage Re-KYC activity, showcasing the ease of banking procedures and customer-friendly initiatives.

Distribution of Jan Suraksha claim settlements to eligible beneficiaries, underlining the social security benefits extended through FI schemes.

The campaign emphasized the importance of flagship FI schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), while spreading awareness on unclaimed deposits and measures to prevent digital frauds.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries highlighted the pivotal role of financial inclusion in empowering rural communities, promoting savings, providing social security, and ensuring access to credit. They urged the public to actively avail the benefits of government-sponsored schemes and digital banking facilities.

The program concluded with an assurance from the banks and government agencies to continue their concerted efforts towards achieving saturation of FI schemes across Tamil Nadu, thereby contributing to inclusive and sustainable growth.