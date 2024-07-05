First Graduating Batch of iLEAD Lagjung’s Sawavalamban-LEAP Project Celebrates in Nubra

Leh, Ladakh: The picturesque village of Tigger in Diskit, Nubra, witnessed a momentous occasion on July 2, 2024, as the inaugural batch of iLEAD Lagjung’s Sawavalamban-LEAP Project celebrated their graduation in a grand convocation ceremony. The event marked a significant milestone in the journey towards empowering local communities through agro-based entrepreneurship, with a special focus on Sea Buckthorn cultivation and processing.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Sh. S.R. Meena, General Manager of SIDBI, and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President of M3M Foundation. The local community was honored by the presence of Mr. Lundup, the Local Councillor of Diskit. These distinguished guests presented certificates to the graduates, recognizing their dedication and achievements in the program.

In his address, Sh. S.R. Meena lauded the efforts of the students and emphasized the importance of sustainable agro-based entrepreneurship in fostering economic growth in the region. Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan highlighted the collaborative spirit of the project and the crucial role of community participation in achieving its objectives.

The convocation also featured the importance of a well-equipped laboratory for Sea Buckthorn processing established in the Lakzung Village, providing the youth with advanced facilities to enhance their skills and productivity. This state-of-the-art lab will play a pivotal role in the efficient conversion of Sea Buckthorn into high-value products, contributing significantly to the local economy.

The participants, dressed in their graduation suits, were visibly joyous as they received their certificates. Their happiness and pride in their accomplishments were evident, reflecting the positive impact of the program on their lives.

Adding to the cultural vibrancy of the event, the local community showcased traditional performances, celebrating the rich heritage of Nubra Valley. These cultural activities not only entertained the attendees but also highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties that strengthen the community.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee M3M Foundation, expressed her happiness on this occasion and expressed her commitment for the development of this region and promised for all the support for the same.

Aide et Action’s CEO, P.B. Sajeev, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the program and the event. His heartfelt words underscored the collaborative effort that made this initiative possible.

Supported by SIDBI and M3M Foundation and implemented by Aide et Action, an international development organization, the project is dedicated to nurturing agro-based entrepreneurship prospects within Leh, Ladakh, focusing on sustainable development and economic advancement. With the enthusiastic support of the local community and the backing of our state-of-the-art facility, this groundbreaking initiative is poised to serve as a cornerstone in promoting enduring sustainability in the region.