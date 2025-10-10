Flipkart Foundation Receives Mahatma Award 2025 for Social Impact and Good 2025 towards Advancing Inclusive Development

New Delhi – October 10, 2025: Flipkart Foundation, the charitable arm of the Flipkart Group, has been honoured with the Mahatma Award 2025 for Social Good and Impact, one of India’s most prestigious recognitions for outstanding contributions to society. The award was presented at a ceremony held at the India International Centre in New Delhi, in recognition of the Foundation’s efforts to support social equity, create livelihood opportunities, and empower communities across India.

The Mahatma Award, founded by philanthropist Mr. Amit Sachdeva, widely known as the CSR Man of India, and supported by the Aditya Birla Group, celebrates individuals and organisations that embody the principles of truth, non-violence, justice, and inclusion, championed by Mahatma Gandhi. Since its inception, the Award has recognised over 500 changemakers who have made a meaningful difference across sectors, including education, sustainability, healthcare, and social impact.

The Flipkart Foundation works with a network of NGOs to deliver programmes that support livelihoods, environmental action, and inclusion for underserved communities. Over the past three years, the Foundation has positively reached more than 2.34 million individuals, with women comprising more than 50 percent of its beneficiaries. In collaboration with ~ 20 partner organisations across more than ten states, it has implemented more than 40 community-led projects that promote sustainable livelihoods, improve access to healthcare and digital education, and empower women and PWDs from marginalized backgrounds. With a mission to reach 20 million people by 2032, the Foundation remains committed to creating scalable, long-term social impact.

By combining Flipkart’s ecosystem strengths with grassroots partnerships, the Foundation delivers measurable change that supports employability, economic independence, and long-term social progress, values that deeply resonate with the spirit of the Mahatma Award.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “This award reinforces our belief that impact is built through long-term commitment and strong partnerships. At Flipkart Foundation, we are working to expand access to skills, livelihoods, and essential services for communities that have long been underserved. We see this recognition not as a milestone, but as a responsibility to keep doing more, with greater focus and purpose.”

Since its inception in 2022, the Flipkart Foundation has implemented high-impact programs across various states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Through a network of on-ground partners, the Foundation continues to deliver measurable outcomes in skilling, livelihoods, healthcare, and digital inclusion, reinforcing its commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient India.