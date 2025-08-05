Flipkart Launches Micro Fulfilment Centers in Pune under ‘Flipkart Minutes’ to Enable Quick Delivery

Pune: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, announced the launch of Micro Fulfilment Centers (MFCs) in Pune as part of its quick commerce offering, Flipkart Minutes, reinforcing its commitment to delivering daily essentials in minutes and ensuring convenience, speed, and value for consumers. The MFCs are located in key areas, such as Hinjewadi, Warje, Duttanagar, and Wagholi, with more than 15,000 SKUs available across grocery, mobiles, electronics, and other categories. To cater to consumers’ diverse palates, several locally popular brands, including Chitale Bandhu, Bedekar, Suhana, Ambari, and Priya, among others, are now available for consumers to choose from.

Strategically located to serve high-demand zones in Pune, these MFCs are designed to support hyperlocal deliveries across a wide selection of daily essentials and other frequently ordered categories. Flipkart works with more than a thousand local sellers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) across Pune, to make fresh fruits and vegetables available to consumers. Backed by robust supply chain networks and AI-driven demand forecasting, Flipkart Minutes works closely with farmers to enable sustainable growth and equip them with strategic guidance while providing access to the national market for long-term growth.

Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart Minutes, said, “With the launch of Micro Fulfilment Centers in Pune under Flipkart Minutes, we are happy to bring our quick commerce offering in the city, which will help address the growing demand for fast deliveries of everyday essentials at the convenience of consumers’ doorstep. In addition to our existing Grocery and other large, non-large facilities, this MFC will boost local job opportunities, empower local sellers and small farmers, while improving the regional socio-economic state of the city. This is not just an expansion of our infrastructure, but a step forward in building a more inclusive, tech-enabled, and customer-first commerce ecosystem.”

The MFCs complement Flipkart’s existing large-scale supply chain infrastructure in the region, which is spread across various locations, including grocery, large, and non-large fulfillment centers. The combined expansion of extensive and micro-fulfilment infrastructure is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities spanning warehousing, logistics, and last-mile delivery operations in Pune and nearby regions.