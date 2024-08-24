Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Development Site in Arcadia

Jacksonville, FL, August 24, 2024 — Coastal Storage Group, formerly Weaver Realty Group, is pleased to announce the sale of a self-storage development site in Arcadia, Florida. Located at 2114 SW Highway 17, this site includes 4.42+/- acres of land zoned for self-storage and is currently being entitled for approx.75,000 GSF of mixed climate and drive-up storage. Carrie Stowell, of Coastal Storage Group, represented the Seller in this transaction and was instrumental in helping them navigate both the entitlement and sales process.

Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property.