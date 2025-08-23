flyExclusive Appoints Adam Posar as Senior Vice President of Sales

KINSTON, N.C., August 23, 2025 — flyExclusive (NYSEAM: FLYX), one of the nation’s leading providers of premium private jet charter experiences, today announced the appointment of Adam Posar as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Posar will lead the Company’s retail sales strategy, client engagement, and growth initiatives across its expanding portfolio of private aviation solutions.

Posar brings more than 15 years of proven experience driving revenue growth, building high-performance teams, and delivering results in the private aviation, telecom, and consumer brand sectors.

Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales at Jet Linx Aviation, where he oversaw the national sales organization across Jet Card, Sales Development, Sales Operations, and Analytics. He also spearheaded CRM transformation, built referral partnerships with wealth managers and lifestyle brands, and drove client retention through optimized onboarding and renewals.

Prior to Jet Linx, Posar was a top-performing Sales Director at XO Jet Aviation. He has also held leadership roles in the broadband and consumer sectors, including at Red Bull North America, where he was awarded multiple times as a top performer.

“Adam’s experience, track record, and leadership style are exactly what flyExclusive needs as we accelerate growth in our Fractional and Jet Club programs,” said Jim Segrave, Founder and CEO of flyExclusive. “His ability to pair strategic vision with operational excellence will be instrumental in strengthening our sales engine and delivering an unmatched experience for our customers while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Sales is the heartbeat of our expansion strategy,” said Mike Guina, Chief Commercial Officer of flyExclusive. “Adam’s background leading high-performing teams and his proven ability to grow premium aviation programs make him a perfect fit to guide the continued success of our Fractional and Jet Club offerings, ensuring our clients enjoy even greater flexibility, access, and service.”

“I am thrilled to join flyExclusive at such an exciting time as the Company continues to modernize the fleet with new aircraft such as the Challenger 350 and Citation XLS Gen 2,” Adam Posar said. “The Company’s reputation for service excellence, coupled with its bold vision for expanding customer-focused programs, makes this an exceptional opportunity. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping elevate the flyExclusive experience to new heights.”