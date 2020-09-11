Focus Edumatics to recruit 2000+ candidates nationwide

New Delhi: Focus Edumatics, an industry leader in e-learning solutions, offering Content, Media, and IT-enabled services worldwide, today announced that it will be hiring 2000+ Graduates and Post-Graduates as online-tutors by the end of December 2020. The certified applicants will be on-boarded

as online tutors to teach Math, Science and English to the US-based K12 students during the USA day shift.

Focus Edumatics will provide one-month free online training to all the candidates who will be selected for the Online-tutor position and they will also get certified by Focus Edumatics as an Online-tutor. They will be hired as full-time employees with all statutory benefits.

Speaking on the ramp-up of hiring, Mr. U K Rana, President, Focus Edumatics said, ” We are fortunate to be in a position to create so many rewarding jobs and career opportunities, especially in this current environment. This pandemic has brought hard-times for many people. We understand this very well and thus have planned to hire over 2,000 tutors. Also, Considering the huge spurt recently in the Online-education in the Indian Market due to the COVID-crisis, we also plan to shortly introduce a Customised Online-tutoring platform for the Indian Schools and Colleges as well”.

Tutors have always been attracted to Focus’ teaching philosophy, and work from home model. These have become even greater selling points over the last few months as teachers look for ways to stay connected to students and their love of teaching. For most companies, adding 300 new employees while working remotely would be a challenge, Focus’ training and evaluation program is designed to be entirely virtual.

Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd, with its vast array of 1200+ Online-tutors employed currently working in Bangalore, Coimbatore, Mohali and Chennai. The company started its operations 10 years back with just around 100 Online-tutors at Bangalore and then expanded its operations to Coimbatore in 2017. Within a short span of 3 years, it has added 1000+ Online-tutors at Coimbatore by reaching out to all the Tier-1, 2 & 3 colleges in Tamilnadu and conducting campus-drives and other hiring events all over Tamilnadu.