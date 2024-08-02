FOMO7 Becomes the Associate Partner of MI New York in MLC

2nd Aug 2024 Trichy, India FOMO7, a premier sports prediction and online gaming platform has partnered with the MI New York, defending champions of the Major League Cricket (MLC), as the official Associate Partner for the 2024 season.

The Associate partnership with MI New York has led to the FOMO7 brand being prominently displayed on the MI New York jerseys throughout the MLC season.

FOMO7, known for its extensive gaming catalog and rewards, is working closely with MI New York to enhance fan engagement and provide unique experiences for cricket enthusiasts.

“This partnership with MI New York is a significant milestone for FOMO7 as we look to expand our presence in the rapidly growing US sports market,” said Kris Fernandez, CEO of FOMO7. “We share MI New York’s vision of using technology and innovation to elevate the fan experience, and we’re thrilled to be a part of their journey to grow cricket in America.”

The 2024 Major League Cricket season has been an exciting and competitive affair so far, with the defending champions MI New York looking to defend their title against a strong field of contenders. The league has seen some impressive individual performances, with players like N Pooran and Trent Boult showcasing their skills on the pitch. As the league heads towards the playoffs, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to more thrilling matches and the crowning of the ultimate champion in the 2024 season.

FOMO7 also brings an array of offers on its official website to enhance the excitement of the tournament. Players from all around the world can take advantage of these offers by creating an account on FOMO7 and participating in various sports prediction options, including cricket, tennis, football, and other board games. The platform features a user-friendly interface, making it easy for users to navigate and make predictions. Additionally, FOMO7 provides a range of rewards and promotions, including welcome offers, deposit offers, and loyalty rewards, to enhance the user experience and encourage repeat business.

FOMO7 ensures a safe and secure gaming experience by using advanced encryption technology to protect user data and transactions. The platform also offers 24/7 customer support, ensuring that users can get help whenever they need it. With FOMO7, users can enjoy a wide range of gaming options, including live predictions, which allows them to take odds on matches as they are being played. The platform also offers a range of payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and online wallets, making it easy for users to deposit and withdraw funds. By leveraging FOMO7’s extensive gaming catalog and bonus offerings, cricket enthusiasts can elevate their fan experience and engagement, making the MLC 2024 a thrilling event to follow.