Footprints completes 150+ centres across India in just 2 years

New Delhi, 10th October 2024: Footprints, a renowned preschool and daycare chain and leading provider of high-quality early education and childcare services, have reached a significant milestone by expanding to over 150 centres across India, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many businesses to restart, Footprints rebuilt its presence with renewed vigour. In just 29 months since April 2022, the brand has not only recovered but surpassed its earlier achievement by growing to 158 centres, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the journey of early childhood development.

Bengaluru has emerged as a key hub for Footprints, with the company now operating over 50 centres in the city. The demand for structured preschool education in Bengaluru is driven by an urban population that highly values quality early education and childcare services. As a thriving tech and business hub, the city’s high concentration of dual-income families further amplifies the need for reliable, accessible childcare solutions, making Bengaluru an ideal location for Footprints’ expansion.

Reflecting on this milestone, Raj Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of Footprints, said, “Our journey from a few centres to over 150 today is a testament to our commitment to providing a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment for children. Even in the face of challenges like the pandemic, our focus on quality and innovation has allowed us to adapt and emerge stronger. We are excited about the road ahead as we aim to reach 1,000 centres in the next few years, continually evolving to meet the needs of modern families and setting new benchmarks in early education.”

Footprints has ambitious plans to expand its footprint to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata, aiming to establish a presence in all top 50 cities across India in the next five years. The brand has strategically chosen these cities based on their economic growth, increasing population densities, and rising demand for quality early childhood education and daycare services. As the awareness of the importance of early education grows and the number of working parents continues to rise, these cities represent a fertile ground for Footprints’ expansion and long-term vision.

Maintaining consistent standards across diverse regions is a priority for Footprints. The brand utilises AI-driven technologies such as CCTV systems to monitor the adult-child ratio, real-time biometric tracking of teacher attendance, and centralised control over curriculum planning and meal designs to ensure uniformity across all locations. Footprints also conduct regular audits, monthly parent feedback sessions, and ongoing staff training to guarantee that each centre upholds the highest quality of education and care.

As Footprints continues to grow, its vision remains anchored in providing children with a stimulating environment where they can develop emotionally, socially, and cognitively. The brand is committed to ensuring that its centres offer a holistic learning experience that supports every child’s growth journey.