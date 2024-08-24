Form I-751 Application: The Definitive Checklist for Conditional Green Card Holders

Navigating the United States immigration system can be difficult, especially when it comes to changing your status from conditional green card holder to permanent residence. Form I-751 is an important stage in the process for people who obtained their green card through marriage. This blog provides a full overview of Form I-751, including its purpose, required documentation, costs, and processing times.

What is Form I-751 Used For?

The I-751 form is commonly known as the “Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence”, and must be filed by persons with conditional residence status who got their green card through marriage to a US citizen or a permanent resident. This form is used to file a motion to remove the conditions on the green card, by letting the green card holder switch from a conditional green card to an unconditional one. Conditional green cards are valid for two years, and provided to those whose marriage was less than two years prior to the issuance of the green card.

To retain your status and secure a permanent green card, you have to submit a Form I-751 within 90 days of the expiry date of the conditional green card that was issued to you. The form serves the purpose of verifying that the marriage is not fabricated, and is one of the ways of excluding marriages of convenience.

Form I-751 Checklist

When filing Form I-751,It is important when filing Form I-751 that such applications are accompanied by authentic and comprehensive supporting documents. The following is Form I-751 checklist of required documents:

Form I-751 Application: Completed and signed form.

Conditional Resident Card: Conditional Green Card copy.

Marriage Certificate: Your marriage certificate or any legal document that would just show that the marriage is legal.

The main part of Form I-751 is proof of bona fide marriage:

Proof of Joint Residence: Anything on lease, bills for utility services, bills for housing, bank statements, and other relevant papers in which the applicants live and own property together.

Proof of Joint Financial Assets: Bank statements, credit card statements, and insurance documents, as well as documents that display a couple’s shared financial obligations.

Evidence of Shared Responsibilities: Present obligations such as employment contracts, insurance facilities, invoices, tax returns, medical records, letters among others.

Affidavits from Friends and Family: Affidavits, which imply that it is probable to get sworn statements from a person who is capable of ascertaining the genuinity of your marriage.

Form I-751 Filing Fee: You will need to make the proper filing fee accompany your petition.

It is important to arrange such documents neatly, and it is also advisable to make sure that such copies are legible.

Form I-751 Fee

As of the most recent changes, the filing fee for Form I-751 is $750. Before submitting your application, make sure to check the USCIS website for any updates or adjustments to the costs, which can vary.

Fees should be paid using a check or money order made out to “U.S. Department of Homeland Security.” Avoid sending cash or personal checks.

How Long Does It Take for Form I-751 to Be Approved?

The processing period for Form I-751 varies according to the volume of applications submitted and the characteristics of each case. USCIS typically takes 12 to 18 months to process Form I-751. During this stage, USCIS may request additional evidence or set up an interview to confirm the marriage’s validity.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the USCIS website and look up current processing times. Additionally, once your application is submitted, you will receive a receipt notice with a case number. You can use this number to check the status of your application via the USCIS online case status system.

If your application is approved, you will be issued a 10-year permanent residency card. If additional information is requested, USCIS will issue a Request for Evidence. It is critical to respond quickly to any RFEs in order to avoid delays or denials.

Follow this comprehensive guide to ensure that your Form I-751 application is complete and appropriately reflects your situation. Proper preparation and early submission are essential for successfully eliminating conditions from your green card and securing permanent resident status.