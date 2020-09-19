Former Dy Managing Director of EXIM Bank, Debasish Mallick joins CapSavvy Board as Non-Executive Vice Chairman

CapSavvy Consultants Pvt Ltd today announced joining of Mr. Debasish Mallick as a non-executive Vice Chairman of the company. Mr. Mallick has served as Deputy Managing Director of EXIM Bank of India and as MD & CEO of IDBI Asset Management Company Ltd (IDBI AMC).CapSavvy is a leading player in the fields of finance, technology and education.

Mr. Mallick is an economist and a certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. His versatile career of 35 years includes serving in various domains such as Development Banking, Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, International Bond Markets, Treasury and Retail Banking.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Mallick said, “Concerted effort must be made for all-round growth and development through a strategy of widespread industrialization in a decentralized manner. This will provide large employment opportunities and produce wide-ranging goods and services to fulfil the aspiration of ‘Make in India and Make for the World’. Decentralized industrialization can be best provided by healthy and systematic growth of MSMEs. CapSavvy is a young and fast-growing company, which uses latest and modern technological tools in providing advisory to businesses and industries, with special focus on SMEs and MSMEs”.

“My purpose of joining CapSavvy Board is because Anil is known to me for more than 2 decades and I found him extremely passionate, go-getter and a thorough professional. His focus on nurturing MSME and Start-up at the grassroots level will harness the MSME sector and captivate its entrepreneurial potential to build a sustainable and equitable society”, added Mr Mallick

While speaking on the occasion, Anil Goyal, a rank holder Chartered Accountant and Founder MD of CapSavvy said, “We are thrilled and privileged to have Mr. Mallick join as an Independent Vice-Chairman to the board at CapSavvy. His presence gives us confidence that we have a visionary leader guiding us as we scale responsibly to serve India’s most crucial sector, which contributes about 30% of its GDP”.

“Debasish Mallick’s acceptance as a non-executive Vice Chairman at CapSavvy Consultants during COVID is a great breakthrough for us. Under his leadership and operational experience, SMEs and export sector will get huge benefit on the long term” Mr Goyal added.

Welcoming Debasish Mallick to the Board, Aruna Goyal, Co-founder and Director, CapSavvy Consultants Pvt Ltd said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Mallick join us at the board. Being an exceptional leader having led top institutions of India, Mr Mallick will be a valuable asset to the Board. His acceptance to join us is gratifying and we look forward to his guidance as we embark on our journey forward.”

SMEs and MSMEs have emerged as a highly dynamic and vibrant sector of the Indian economy since the last five decades. With its agility and dynamism, the sector has shown admirable innovativeness and adaptability to survive in the recent economic downturn as a result of the COVID Pandemic and have lots of opportunities to grow in the future. In recent years, the sector has consistently registered higher growth rate compared to the overall industrial sector in India. Similarly, the start-up landscape in the country has become the epitome of innovation with some of them bringing out solutions to the local and regional problems. However, to stimulate their growth and enable their journey, they require appropriate market access and funding which is one of the initiatives being undertaken by CapSavvy. The joining of Mr Mallick on the board of CapSavvy will have a significant impact from the perspective of the MSMEs and the Start-up industry.