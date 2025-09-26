Formic Fleet Surpasses 400,000 Production Hours Backed by Expanded Product Portfolio

CHICAGO, September 26, 2025 — Formic, a Full Service robotics provider for U.S. manufacturers, today announced a series of major milestones as it continues to accelerate automation adoption across the country. The company’s fleet of robots has now surpassed 400,000 production hours, the equivalent of more than 8 months of human labor delivered every single business day. Formic is on track to exceed 500,000 hours by year-end, making it the largest independent robot fleet in the U.S.

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas next week, Formic will debut three major innovations designed to help manufacturers further automate end-of-line processes and fill labor gaps across the facility:

Top Load Case Packer: a fully supported, zero-CapEx solution for end-of-line rigid package case packing, giving manufacturers an easy way to quickly automate one of the most labor-intensive and ergonomically challenging jobs on the production floor.

Floor Cleaning Robots: built for industrial environments, Formic Floor Cleaning Robots handle everything from dust, powders, and fallen product, to trash, broken pallets, and other debris as large as 8″ wide and 2.5″ in diameter.

Formic Production Intelligence (FPI): a cloud-based production optimization platform that provides real-time visibility into performance data across production lines, enabling faster decision-making, higher throughput, and improved operational alignment.

“Formic was founded to unlock more manufacturing capacity by making automation easier to implement,” said Saman Farid, CEO of Formic. “American industry has struggled with robot adoption, but our Full Service Automation model makes it easier to deploy, manage, and scale automation without the traditional barriers of cost or expertise. With our new offerings, we’re opening the door for even more businesses to automate confidently and see results immediately.”

For $0 in capital investment, Formic’s Full Service Automation model delivers the equipment and systems to do the job, the service and parts to keep it running, and the technology and software to measure real-time productivity and optimize performance — all for one flat monthly rate. If business needs change, customers can swap systems mid-contract to match new capacity requirements, ensuring automation that works the first time, and every time after.

“We want Full Service Automation to be an easy button for manufacturers facing labor shortages and production bottlenecks,” said Danijel Lolic, VP of Product at Formic. “That’s why we’re expanding our automation offerings beyond palletizing into case packing, floor sweeping, production intelligence, and more R&D that addresses critical labor shortages across the facility.”

On September 30th, Formic will lead a session at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas focused on helping manufacturers unlock data to maximize productivity. “From Data Overload to Insight: What Manufacturing Teams Really Need to See” will be held at Innovation Stage 3 (W-4318) from 11-11:30 AM PT. In addition, Formic will debut its new book, Automate Now, a first-of-its-kind resource to help manufacturers navigate their automation journey. This 200+ page resource is curated from the Formic team’s 300+ years of combined automation experience and covers everything from facility planning to employee culture. Attendees can receive a pre-release copy at Formic booth #SU26038 during Formic’s inaugural Happy Hour & Automation Community Awards, recognizing U.S. manufacturers who are ahead of the curve in adopting automation.