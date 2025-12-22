Fortis Mohali Leads Emergency Preparedness Drive, Trains Bikers in CPR and Road Safety

Mohali, Dec 22: To make our community Better Prepared for Emergencies and to emphasize on Road Safety, Fortis Hospital Mohali (FHM) organized a CPR training session over 20 riders from varied professional backgrounds of The Royal Aviators, Chandigarh, a local Bikers Club. Sudden trauma, heart attack, drowning, etc. may cause someone’s heart to stop pumping blood, leading to cardiac arrest. Time is crucial in such situations and chances of survival increase significantly if help in the form of good quality CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) is provided to the victim right away. Since most of the arrests happen at home or public places, improvement in community awareness regarding the basics of CPR can go a long way in preventing such deaths. The initiative aimed to equip bikers with essential life-saving skills required to respond effectively during road emergencies. The bikers were flagged off from Sunny Enclave, Kharar and gathered outside OPD at Fortis Mohali.

The training was imparted by Dr. Arun Kumar, Director – Critical Care. The workshop focused on essential ‘Dos and Don’ts’ applicable in trauma situations, including the initial assessment of a collapsed person, administration of CPR, safe transfer of victims to hospitals, and triaging in cases of multiple casualties. Participants were also trained in first-aid management for conditions such as choking, nosebleeds, drowning, fractures, and snake bites.

The participants actively engaged in the practical training, learning how immediate CPR can significantly improve survival outcomes. The audience was all praise for this workshop and expressed their gratitude on learning the life-saving skills. This workshop promoted a culture of responsible riding and timely response during road emergencies.