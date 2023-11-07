Four of the best slots from Kajot

Kajot is a well-known casino software provider that started its work back in 1996. Below is a selection of the best slots from this manufacturer.

Multi Diamonds 81

This slot machine was dedicated to the gem genre. It has a high level of volatility and its RTP percentage reaches 95. The maximum win within a single spin is equal to 100,000 credits. Crazy time online casino offers an exclusive version of this game.

The size of the minimum bet is equal to 1 coin, and the maximum gambler on one spin can put up to 100 coins. The slot playing field was presented in the form of 3 rows and located on them 4 drums.

Winning combinations can be made by 81 paylines. To do this, the player needs to catch from 3 identical icons in the prize direction. Low-paying icons in the game are diamonds of such colors:

Orange.

Blue.

Red.

Green.

Purple.

For combinations with them, the player will get up to 400 coins. Symbols in the form of Crown, Star and Seven will bring from 400 to 16,000 credits in winning combinations. Of the bonus options in the game there is only the Wild symbol, which can replace other icons to make prize combos. His icon was made in the form of the same name inscription.

Alchemy

Alchemy slot belongs to the magical genre. It was presented to the public in 2019. The maximum win per one scroll here is 50 thousand game coins. The player can bet from 0.1 to 100 coins.

The playing area in the machine is standard, it has 5 reels placed on a triple row. Payable combinations can be formed on 5 lines. The slot is highly volatile, and its return rate in theory is 95%.

To form a prize combination you will need to catch from 3 cheap icons, or from 2 expensive ones. The low-paying cards were made in the form of playing card icons of Walt, Lady, King and Ace, as well as pictures of Candle and Stupa.

Combo with cheap symbols will bring the user from 100 to 2,000 credits. Icons with medium-paying, which also form prize combinations in the amount of 2 pieces in one of the directions, are:

Coin.

Ring.

Blue crystal.

Combinations with these icons can bring from 300 to 25 thousand credits. The largest linear win is possible with the symbol in the form of Red Crystal, combos with which bring 1,000, 2,000, 15,000 or 50,000 credits.

Among the bonus options of this slot it is worth highlighting:

Stacked symbols.

Expanding symbols.

Rounds of free scrolls.

Wild symbol.

Scatter symbol.

Scatter is responsible for launching rounds of free spins, the number of which can be 5, 7 or 9 pieces. This icon is made in the form of a book with the same name inscription. Wild symbol is represented in the form of the Alchemist himself. This pictogram can replace other icons in prize combinations.

Dice Vegas 81

The year of release of this machine is 2017, and the genre is dice. The slot’s variance is at a high level, and the rate of theoretical return to the user reaches 96%. The slot has 3 rows and 4 reels.

The number of paylines, on which combinations can be formed, is equal to 81. Within one rotation, the player can rip off the kush in the amount of up to 50 thousand coins. The size of the minimum bet was 0.1 coins, and the largest – 50 coins.

Bonus options here are only two – stacked symbols and Wild symbol. The latter is represented in the form of a cube with the appropriate inscription. This icon can replace the others in winning combinations.

Simply The Best 81

This 2019 slot is made in a traditional style. It has a medium variance and its return rate is 95%. The playing area of the machine has 3 rows, on which there are 4 reels.

Winning combinations can be determined by 81 lines. The size of the maximum payout for one rotation reaches 64,800 coins. Inexpensive icons of the machine were presented in the form of:

Cherries.

Oranges.

Plums.

Bell.

Dollar.

They bring from 100 to 800 coins. Watermelon, BAR and Star icons can bring from 400 to 6,400 credits. As a bonus option there are rounds of free scrolls activated by Scatter.