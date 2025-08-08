Four Sibling Duos Turning Bonds into Businesses

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, it’s not just about rituals and sweets, it’s also a reminder of trust, shared values and the strength of sibling partnerships. In India’s startup ecosystem, a handful of sibling co-founders are translating those very bonds into real-world impact. From building protein-rich ice cream brands to reshaping professional education, these founders have brought family dynamics into the boardroom, and made it work.

Here’s a look at four Indian startups being run by sibling duos who’ve scaled businesses while holding on to what matters most: mutual trust and long-term vision.

Kimirica: A family-built wellness brand with global clients

Mohit and Rajat Jain launched Kimirica from a small factory in Indore with the goal of producing high-quality bath and body products for hotels. Over the last decade, that modest beginning has evolved into a luxury wellness brand trusted by global hospitality chains like Marriott, Hyatt and Fairmont. Kimirica now also sells directly to consumers through its flagship stores and e-commerce platforms.

What adds an even more unique layer to their story is the personal side—both brothers are married to sisters, Kimi and Rica, who are also part of the company’s founding team. The brand name itself is a fusion of their wives’ names, underlining just how integrated the family is into the business model.

As of FY24, Kimirica has crossed ₹100 crore in revenue, built on the back of strong formulation R&D, ethical production practices, and a premium brand identity.

www.kimirica.com

Imarticus Learning: A sibling-led education company upskilling India’s professionals for the future

Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja, the brother-sister duo behind Imarticus Learning, transformed their sibling bond into a shared mission to bridge India’s skill gap and redefine professional education. What started as a shared vision has evolved into a leading force in upskilling, empowering thousands of learners each year.

Founded in 2012, Imarticus Learning is India’s leading education company for professional upskilling. A pan-India hybrid learning model, it has helped over one million learners and placed more than 75,000 professionals across top MNCs. From finance, analytics, marketing, to tech and management, its programs are designed to match the pace of industry evolution. With 20+ learning centers, 3,500+ hiring partners, and academic collaborations with top institutions like IIMs, ISB, XLRI, London Business School, PwC, and KPMG — the company reflects a perfect blend of vision and execution. While Nikhil steers growth and strategic direction, Sonya ensures operational excellence and learner success. Together, they’re powering the future of India’s workforce and setting an inspiring example of sibling synergy in business.

Get-A-Whey: Ice cream, but with protein and purpose

Started in 2018 by siblings Jash and Pashmi Shah, Get-A-Whey began as a home experiment to make desserts healthier. The idea was simple: why should a scoop of ice cream cancel out a workout? From that insight, they developed a line of high-protein, low-calorie ice creams that have now become a favorite among fitness-focused consumers.

The Mumbai-based brand quickly picked up traction after being featured on Shark Tank India, and today is available in 7+ cities across online and offline channels. With flavors like Belgian chocolate and mango cheesecake, Get-A-Whey caters to both indulgence and wellness.

Jash handles business development and growth, while Pashmi oversees product innovation and marketing. Their combined focus has helped turn a kitchen experiment into a ₹30 crore+ brand.

www.getawhey.com

Amrutam: Reviving a family-run ayurvedic legacy for the modern world

In 2017, siblings Stuti Gupta and Agnim Gupta stepped in to revive their parents’ struggling ayurvedic business—Amrutam. Founded in Gwalior in 2006 by Ashok and Chandrakanta Gupta, the company had focused on supplying herbal medicines to medical professionals but was nearing closure after a decade of financial setbacks.

Stuti and Agnim modernized the brand’s product line, refreshed its identity and adopted a direct-to-consumer approach through online sales, influencer partnerships and content-driven marketing. They also launched initiatives like the Amrutam Recycle Project and are now piloting aluminum bottle packaging for best-selling products.

Amrutam currently offers over 100 Ayurveda-inspired personal care and wellness products, including malts, oils, powders and syrups. In FY23, the company reported a revenue of ₹3.2 crore, with 65% of its sales coming from its website and 35% from third-party marketplaces.