FPSB Honors Steve Helmich, CFP and Cary List with 2026 Noel Maye Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Profession

Leaders from Australia and Canada recognized for their impact on the global financial planning profession

DENVER, COLO (U.S.) – 19 October 2026 – Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), the standards-setting body for the global financial planning profession, is pleased to announce Steve Helmich, CFP and Cary List as recipients of the FPSB 2026 Noel Maye Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Profession. The award recognizes individuals whose leadership, advocacy and volunteer service have made a lasting impact on the advancement of financial planning and CFP certification worldwide.

Helmich was recognized for guiding FPSB through a transformative period and strengthening its strategic and governance foundations, while List was honored for advancing professional standards and collaboration across FPSB’s global network.

“Steve and Cary have each left a lasting mark on our profession,” said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP. “Steve’s leadership helped shape the direction and foundations we still build on today, while Cary set a high bar for the profession and enriched our global network. This award is a fitting tribute to the legacies they have both built.”

FPSB 2026 Noel Maye Award Recipients